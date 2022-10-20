Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Grand Gateway Hotel

Tags

Details By Darren Thompson October 20, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, alleging the company violated the civil rights of Native Americans.

The DOJ alleges that the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino discriminated against Native American customers. Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, such as hotels and other places of entertainment.

“Policies prohibiting Native Americans from accessing public establishments are both racially discriminatory and unlawful,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement yesterday. “The Justice Department will continue to vigorously protect the rights of all people to go about their daily lives free from discrimination at hotels, restaurants and other public accommodations around the country.”

On March 20, 2022, Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre commented on social media, saying the hotel was not allowing Native Americans on the property due to a shooting that left 19-year-old Myron Pourier (Oglala Lakota) dead.

After Connie Uher’s comments on social media, Tribes and leaders began organizing protests to boycott the hotel. Several employees of NDN Collective — a Rapid City-based Indigenous advocacy nonprofit — tried to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied. Each denial cited a different reason: either the hotel was not renting to locals or not accepting new guests.

On a second attempt to rent rooms, hotel co-owner Nick Uhre asked the group attempting to rent rooms if they were NDN Collective. When they responded yes, Uhre asked them to leave the property and followed the five NDN Collective employees out of the hotel.

A lawsuit was filed several days after Uhre’s comments on behalf of NDN Collective after its two attempts to rent rooms were denied.

The DOJ complaint filed against Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino yesterday stated: “Defendants Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre are responsible for devising, implementing, and instructing employees and agents to carry out the racially discriminatory policies and practices described above at the establishments known as the Grand Gateway.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

After the initial protests demanding that the hotel be shut down, the hotel closed operations for nearly two months until May 16, 2022. NDN Collective continued to organize protests outside the Grand Gateway. Soon after it reopened, Connie Uhre was arrested for three counts of simple assault for spraying a cleaning agent at protestors, including NDN Collective’s Racial Equity Director Sunny Red Bear.

“After several months of mobilizing and organizing against racism here in our homelands of MniLuzahan (AKA Rapid City), we are seeing the outcome of a federal investigation we’ve been pushing for,” Sunny Red Bear said in a statement yesterday. “It’s important to remember this is not just about the Grand Gateway Hotel — it’s the tip of the iceberg when it comes to discrimination and racism here. We are fighting for a world where Indigenous people are treated with dignity — from our houseless relatives to our children in schools, to Indigenous patrons of businesses.”

Federal law prohibits discrimination based on national origin, race, color, or religion in places of public accommodation. Public accommodations include hotels, restaurants, and places of entertainment, such as a bar.

“Our hope is that the DOJ and courts will shut down the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers for the owners’ violation of the civil and inherent rights of Native peoples,” said NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen. “While it’s heartening to see the DOJ take action, the scope of their lawsuit pertains to one specific instance. Indigenous people know that racism is everywhere – police departments, city councils, jails, schools, and businesses.”

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter