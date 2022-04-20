WATCH: Doggface Stars in New Music Video with Snoop, War, George Lopez, and Cheech & Chong

Details By Native News Online Staff April 20, 2022

Rapper Klypso has dropped a new music video, starring Snoop Dogg, War, George Lopez, Cheech and Chong--and Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca (Northern Arapaho and Mexican).

Apodaca became famous in 2020 for a viral video of him longboarding while sipping Ocean Spray and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” after his truck broke down on his way to work.

Since the video went viral, Apodaca has received numerous sponsorships and gifts, including a new truck and more Ocean Spray. He’s also had a day named after him, and was part of the Joe Biden inaugural “Parade Across America.”

Check out the video, prominantly sponsored by Eaze, and released on 4/20:

