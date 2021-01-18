Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca (Arapaho) Joins the Biden Inaugural “Parade Across America”

Details By Darren Thompson January 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC)on Monday announced “Parade Across America” for Wednesday, Jan.20, 2021. According to the PIC, the inaugural parade will feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country.

One of those included in the virtual parade is Nathan Apodaca, or more commonly known as “Doggface” from Idaho Falls, Idaho. Apodaca, who is half Arapaho from the Wind River Indian Reservation (WY) went viral in the fall of 2020 when he posted a video of himself lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while long-boarding and chugging Ocean Spray on a highway entrance after his truck broke down on his way to work at a nearby potato factory.

“I chose to participate in representing peace,” said Nathan Apodaca to Native News Online. “I’m not on anyone’s ‘side’ and we, as a nation, have suffered a lot of hate and unfortunate events and I hope to bring some good vibes to 2021.”

After his video went viral, his following surged and his social media accounts have more than 10 million followers. He’s appeared in commercials, launched a clothing line at Zumiez and has many more commercial endeavors soon to be launched.

Apodaca has already recorded something for the virtual parade from his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

TMZ reported that Biden’s team appreciated Apodaca’s ability to uplift countless people during the midst of a pandemic that has slowed the world and encouraged everyone to “stay steady vibin.’”

“Peace up cause we don’t throw peace out,” said Apodaca.

Others in the parade include Jon Stewart, host Tony Goldwyn, the Native American Women’s Veterans Warriors, and hundreds more.

His agent confirmed in an email to Native News Online that Apodaca’s appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, January 20—the day of the inauguration—but is unsure of the time it will be shown.

Apodaca has over 7.7 million followers on TikTok.

The event will be livestreamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 PM ET on January 20 and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

For the additional information on inaugural programming and activities, visit bideninaugural.org.

