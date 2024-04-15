Photographs from the 2024 Grand Valley State University Powwow

Details By Levi Rickert April 14, 2024

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Hundreds gathered this past weekend in the Grand Valley State University (GVSU) fieldhouse this past week in Allendale, Michigan, near Grand Rapids, for the 2024 "Celebrating All Walks of Life" Powwow.

On Sunday afternoon, the crowd enjoyed the Native American food, drumming, dancing. One highlight was the potato dance, which is a test to the agility of two dancers who can move in the dance arena with potato held between their foreheads while keeping it from falling to the floor.

(Photo/Sisters, Philomena and Sahara Peay (Potawatomi), enjoyed the potato dance.

All photographs taken by Levi Rickert



