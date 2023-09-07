Here’s What's Going On in Indian Country, September 7 —September 14

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 07, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations and gatherings for all to enjoy.

Learn about the lives of Native women from Illinois history. Enjoy song, prayer and dance by the Cellicion Traditional Dance Group at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, and celebrate Native culture at powwows all across Indian Country.

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Indian Springs Native American Festival

Flovilla, GA

September 9, 2023

Come on out and celebrate 200 years of the great history of Native American culture. There will be food, arts and crafts, along with dancing and drumming. The event will start at 9am and is open to the public.

Native American Heritage Day Festival

Humble, TX

September 9, 2023

Come celebrate the Native American Heritage Day Festival at Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center. There will be a celebration of indigenous culture, demonstrations about the Indigenous peoples that lived in Southeast Texas, foraging with Dr. Mark “Merriwether” Vorderbruggen, and performance from the Chikawa Aztec Dancers. Admission is free and open to the public starting at 9 a.m.

Oka Kapassa Return to Coldwater Festival

Tuscumbia, AL

September 8-9, 2023

Celebrate the culture and traditions of American Indians who once lived in north Alabama. The free family event will feature Native American heritage, entertainment, and education through hands-on activities and demonstrations. Activities take place in and around Spring Park in downtown Tuscumbia.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois

Highland Park, IL

September 9, 2023

Dressed in her regalia, Kim will be giving a history of the natives in Illinois with a focus on native women, or what was considered “The Hidden Half.” Her primary focus will be women such as Singing Bird (Blackhawks wife), and Hononegah.

Moompetam American Indian Festival

Long Beach, CA

September 9, 2023

In celebration of the local American Indian culture, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its 19th annual Moompetam Festival. The celebration will feature traditional cultural craft demonstrations, storytelling, music, and dance. The festival celebrates indigenous California maritime cultures, including Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kuyeyaay.

2023 International Powwow at UTTC

Bismarck, ND

September 8-10

The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow is held every second weekend in September. This is a contest powwow, where dancers and singers compete for prize money. The powwow is one of the last largest outdoor events on the northern Great Plains powwow circuit.

Native American Drum Circle with Brother Granite Stone

Fall River, MA

September 7, 2023

Join Brother Granite at Craftyish Shop for a night of traditional Native American drumming. Experience spiritual medicine and profound wisdom as the sound of the drum fills your spirit. Everyone from all walks of life are welcome at this workshop.

36th Annual Trail of Tears Powwow 2023

Hopkinsville, KY

September 9-10, 2023

Come enjoy a weekend of traditional Native American dancing and join in during the Intertribal dances. Gates open at 10 am and grand entry is at 1 pm each day.

Eagle Creek Woodland Powwow and Gathering

Findlay, OH

September 9, 2023

Come enjoy drumming, singing, intertribal dancing, food, vendors, cultural demonstrations, and a mini petting zoo. Gates open at 10 am and grand entry starts at 11 am both days.

Indigenous Heritage Day

St. Mary’s City, MD

September 9, 2023

The annual event will be filled with ongoing demonstrations at the Woodland Indian Hamlet that highlight traditional methods in hide tanning, pottery, and cooking. There will be performances, singing, and dancing.

2023 Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market

Anderson, IN

September 9, 2023

Come explore Native American art, music, culture and history. This powwow is two days of family fun, showcasing Native American culture through dance, music, storytelling, authentic crafts and shopping.

Cellicion Traditional Dance Group

Albuquerque, NM

September 9, 2023

Come celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance. Dances connect you to ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from the Creator. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is the only place in North America to offer cultural Native American dances every week, year-round.

Wyandotte Nation Powwow 2023

Wyandotte, OK

September 8-10, 2023

Make your plans to attend the Wyandotte Nation Powwow and experience a tribal celebration where traditions come to life. This three-day powwow features some of the best dancers and drum groups from around the country as they compete for $50,000 in prize money. Everyone is welcome to attend and come learn more about their culture and traditions.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter