The Native American Media Alliance presents the 9th Annual NATIVE AMERICAN TV WRITERS LAB call for applications. The 2024 lab is in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Golden Globe Foundation.
The NATIVE AMERICAN TV WRITERS LAB is an online multi-week intensive scriptwriters program that prepares Native Americans for writing careers at major television networks. The lab takes place April through May of 2024 and offers approximately 10 Native American writers an opportunity to participate. Each selected fellow completes an original pilot during the multi-week program and receives feedback from peers and an experienced writing instructor.
Application Deadline:
Early Deadline is January 19th, 2024 11:59pm PST $50
Regular Deadline is February 9th, 2024 11:59pm PST $60
Final Deadline March 1st, 2024 11:59pm PST $70
Application available here.
