10 Best Online Casinos in 2022: Ranked By Game Variety, Bonuses, User Experience & More

On the hunt for the best online casinos available right now? You have come to the right place then. Our team of professional gamblers did the heavy lifting for you, and after hours of research, we managed to find the best online casinos to use.

We focused on many factors, including the game variety, bonuses and promotions, user experience, and many more. After very careful consideration, we decided to give our top spot to Ignition, which is a great online casino all around.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino Overall

Low wagering requirement for the welcome offer

Combined $3,000 welcome bonus

Fast withdrawals

Since 2016, Ignition has flown largely under the radar. That said, things have started to change recently and today, their 24/7 online poker room attracts thousands of players worldwide.

Ignition gained popularity in the online poker world for their “soft tables” - as they present easier competition than you’d normally expect to find. This online casino is a great choice for a number of reasons, but its competitive poker rooms are what attract most users.

Ignition’s mobile version for iOS and Android lets skilled gamers take their chips on the go. Aside from providing full access to their poker room; Ignition’s dedicated mobile client lets bettors play at their own pace with different variants of poker.

As for the rest of their online casino, you’ll find 120 games that span across 56 online slots, 34 live dealer tables, 40+ specialty provisions, and 8 virtual sports betting options. All the games here are from leading providers in the industry, ensuring the best gaming experience.

Another huge advantage of Ignition is its amazing welcome bonus. If you make your first deposit with a cryptocurrency, you will receive a 150% casino deposit match up to $1,500 and an additional 150% deposit match up to $1,500 for poker.

2. Las Atlantis - Best Design of Any Online Casino

Amazing and user-friendly design

Zero fees for deposits and withdrawals

Great selection of games from 6 different providers

Although Las Atlantis was established just a few years ago, in 2020, it has already managed to become one of the leading real money online casinos in the industry. There are several things that put this online casino above the others. For starters, it offers an amazing design to its users.

Featuring a beautiful and exciting underwater theme makes this online casino very visually appealing. But, there is more to Las Atlantis than its design.

We are sure you will love the amazing welcome bonus Las Atlantis has in store for you. When making your first deposit, you will be able to receive a very generous 280% deposit match up to $14,000. The wagering requirement for this offer is 35x.

There are over 200 games that can be played here, all of them from a very well-known provider - RPG. Banking at Las Atlantis is a breeze. You can make deposits and withdrawals using 17 different options, and you can receive your wins within 48 hours.

3. Super Slots - Best Customer Service of Any Online Casino

Amazing customer service available 24/7

High-quality games from leading providers

A great variety of banking options

There are many things that make Super Slots a better online casino than the others, but one thing that we found particularly exciting about this online casino is the amazing customer support team it has.

Customer service is available 24/7 and they are always ready to give you the most accurate information, no matter what you want to know.

The design of this online casino is very modern and the user experience is amazing. You can find everything you might be looking for in a matter of a few clicks, which is a huge advantage.

The welcome bonuses at Super Slots are very generous. If you are making your first deposit using fiat money, you will be able to score a 250% deposit match up to $1,250 and an additional 100% up to $1,000 for the following five deposits. The wagering requirement for this bonus is just 35x.

Paying using crypto? There's an even more generous welcome bonus that you can activate and score a 400% deposit match up to $4,000. The wagering requirement for this crypto welcome bonus is 48x.

4. Red Dog Casino - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any Online Casino

235% welcome bonus plus 55 free spins

Free-play version available

No fees on any transactions

A newcomer to the world of online casinos, having only been established in 2020, Red Dog is making itself known for many different reasons, particularly its amazing welcome bonus.

For new players, this online casino offers a very generous, 235% welcome deposit match, with additional 55 free spins to use.

This casino website offers an easy-to-use interface. Their patrons enjoy 24-hour customer support so if any issues do arise, they can be cleared up immediately. Their site is protected with 256-bit SSL encryption so all of your transactions will be private and secure.

Perhaps one of their best attributes is their ever-growing variety of real money casino games. They currently have over 220 games for you to choose from and more are added on a regular basis.

‌5. Bitstarz‌ - Best Online Casino for Crypto Gambling

Crypto-exclusive casino

3,500 games to choose from

Intuitive interface and amazing design

Cryptocurrencies have become very popular among gamblers over the past few years. There are several reasons for this, including, faster transactions, lower fees, and a higher level of privacy.

The number of crypto gambling sites has increased quite a lot in the industry. One of the best casinos for crypto users, however, is Bitstarz.

This online casino is crypto-exclusive, meaning that it only accepts payments made using digital coins. Among the accepted cryptocurrencies at Bitstarz, you can find the following::

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Tether

This online casino site offers an incredible 3,500 games to choose from, including popular casino games like poker, blackjack, and slots. Many of the jackpots are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is good to know that their cashout process is considered one of the fastest and easiest in the industry so you won't have to wait long to get your winnings.

Another huge advantage of this online casino is the amazing bonuses and promotions it has to offer. This makes online gambling here amazing. It offers no deposit bonus of 20 free spins. You can also receive a 100% deposit match on your first payment of up to 1 BTC and additional 180 free spins.

All in all, Bitstarz is easily one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites available out there today.

6. BetOnline - Best Online Casino for Sports Betting

Great selection of betting markets

24/7 customer service

Secured with an SSL encryption

BetOnline has been a recognized name in the online sportsbook industry since 2004. Over the last 18 years, they’ve morphed their platform into an “all-in-one” betting site.

Their full-fledged online sportsbook hosts money lines, straight bets, multi-legged parlays, and boosted odds across 26 betting markets.

You’ll enjoy competitive odds on many sports, including boxing, football, hockey, tennis, soccer, baseball, and basketball. Additionally, we found greyhound betting lines that spread over hundreds of race tracks worldwide.

If you’re looking to expand your horizons beyond the mainstream, you’ll have the opportunity to wager on Rugby Union events, politics, surfing, table tennis, darts, cycling, and projected stock market happenings.

Switching over to their casino, we came across 265 exclusive reels and many different table games. All in all, it is safe to say that any player can find something of their interest here.

7. Bovada - Best Online Casino for Table Games

Generous welcome bonus up to $1,250

9 payment options supported

Curacao-licensed online casino

If you’ve been gambling online for any appreciable amount of time, you’ve most likely heard of Bovada. Sportsbook vets and casino enthusiasts alike will find their middle ground with Bovada.

Bovada is very widely known for its massive sports betting library as well as the amazing table games it has to offer. You can play blackjack, poker, baccarat, and many more games at this online casino.

Also, Bovada offers ultra-competitive odds and live-streaming capabilities on NFL games, collegiate events, NBA games, celebrity drama, cricket, cycling, eSports tournaments, and everything else.

That said, they’re known for giving sportsbook veterans “dual lines”. In other words, Bovada presents skilled gamblers with less attractive odds than newer players. In their defense, Bovada’s “dual lines” aren’t all-encompassing – with a bit of digging, you’ll still find worthwhile props.

In between sporting events, players can explore 200+ casino games. We counted out 123 online slots and 80+ specialty titles. Bovada also offers 34 live dealer versions of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat for skilled gamers in search of an “in-person” betting experience.

8. CloudBet - Best Online Casino for New Players‌

Unlimited withdrawals

Mobile-friendly online casino

24/7 customer service

CloudBet is one of the more established online casino websites. It has been providing safe and enjoyable real money casino games since 2013.

While CloudBet offers online slots, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and craps as online casino games, the real fun is in their live games. You can enjoy high-limit casino table games in real-time, with real-life competitors and dealers, and no waiting for your seat at the table.

This online casino brings everything you need to one place, which makes it a great online casino for those who are just getting started in the online gambling world.

This is a crypto-only online casino and you can receive a very generous welcome bonus of a 100% first deposit match of up to 5 BTC.

9. mBit Casino‌ - Best Online Casino for Fast Payouts

About 2,800 games from 38 providers

24/7 live chat

Supports mobile gambling

Established in 2014, mBit Casino has been around long enough to iron out the wrinkles and offer you a safe, private, and completely fun way to gamble online. They guarantee that you can deposit, play and win completely anonymously as long as you choose cryptocurrency for your funding source.

This casino website offers over 2,800 games for you to choose from, including live table games. They do not offer sports betting. Their customer service is available at all times through a chatroom.

One of the best things about this online casino is that it allows users to receive their payments in a matter of a few minutes. Crypto payouts here are processed instantly, ensuring that you can receive your wins in your wallet in no time.

10. 7Bit Casino - ‌The Best Game Variety of Any Online Casino

1,200+ games from 23 providers

Supports 8 cryptocurrencies

Generous welcome bonus with free spins

Game variety is what makes 7Bit a great online casino. It can be said that anyone can find a game here that fits their gambling needs. With over 1,200 games from leading providers in the industry, 7Bit Casino is a great all-in-one online gambling casino.

Bonuses and promotions are another very important part of this online casino. Gamblers here can receive a very generous 100% first deposit match up to 1.5 BTC and an additional 100 free spins.

Thanks to many crypto payment options available here, you can easily make deposits and withdrawals without worrying too much about the payout times and fees.

Ranking Methodology for the Top Online Casinos

Banking Options:

Not all real money online casinos are the same when it comes to accepting payment options. Some only accept digital coins, while others only accept fiat currencies. Some online casinos process payments in a matter of a few minutes, while others take a lot of time to process the payouts.

We focused on all of these details to find all the best online real money casinos for you to use.

Fairness and Transparency:

A casino website should be completely transparent about the odds of winning the games that they offer. They should also provide you with a means of verifying that the number of winners matches the given odds. This is the only way to know for certain that they are playing fair. Be wary of casinos online that do not make it easy to find out this information.

Game Variety:

When working on our list of the best online casinos, we focused on several different factors. Among them is the game variety. We believe that the top online casinos should offer users a great variety of games to ensure the players never feel bored.

In our list, you can find the best online casino sites that ensure users can find something that fits their individual needs, no matter what the gambler might be looking for.

Customer Service:

A knowledgeable and helpful service department can make all the difference in your overall satisfaction when playing casino games online.

Many of the best online casinos offer their patrons live help 24 hours a day and provide multiple ways to interact with them, including through live chats, social media, and email.

Hopefully, you will never encounter an issue that requires the help of a service representative but it says a lot about the company if they provide you with easy access to one anyway.

Best Online Casinos To Use Right Now - FAQ

Will an Online Casino Protect My Privacy?

They will if they want to stay in business. Even if they offer the best online casino games, a casino website that allows the names or financial information of their customers to get out will likely not survive very long. Most take a great deal of care to ensure that all of your information is kept secure.

Is Online Gambling Anonymous?

If you use Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to fund your account it is possible to remain completely anonymous. If you use more traditional funding streams, like credit cards, checks, or bank transfers then you will have to reveal your identity in order to verify your account.

Are Online Casinos Safe?

We are certain that no matter which online casino you use in our list, safety won’t be an issue to worry about. Our top pick, Ignition, is a great example of a safe and secure online casino. This gambling site follows different types of policies to ensure the highest security for its users.

Does Anybody Really Win When Gambling in an Online Casino?

The short answer is yes, some people do win. The longer explanation is that many people also lose money when gambling in any casinos, online or brick and mortar.

Top 5 Online Casinos Compared

Ignition: Generous 150% crypto welcome bonus up to $1,500, 120+ games from 13 providers, accepts 8 payment methods; overall score 99%

Las Atlantis: 280% welcome deposit match up to $14,000, over 200 games from RTG, 8 payment options supported; overall score 98%

Super Slots: 400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000, over 300 games from 6 providers, 17 payment options accepted; overall score 95%

Red Dog Casino: 235% welcome deposit match + 55 free spins, 150+ games from RTG and Visionary iGaming, 7 payment options supported; overall score 94%

BetOnline: 100% deposit match up to $1,000, 350+ games from RTG and Visionary iGaming, 8 payment options available; overall score 92%

Steps To Get Started at the Best Online Casinos

Getting started at the best online casinos should not take you a long time. Usually, this is a very easy process. We will discuss Ignition as an example, as this online casino is the leader of our list.

Step 1: Sign Up at Online Casino

Go to the Ignition website and start your registration process. This will require you to provide general information about yourself, including first name, last name, location, email, phone number, etc.

Step 2: Activate the Account

Check your email and phone number for the activation code/link and verify your account.

Step 3: Make Your Deposit & Gamble

The next step is to make your deposit with your favorite option and activate the welcome bonus. After you do so, you can start playing your favorite games.

Finding The Best Online Casino for You

The list above is far from complete but it does contain enough information to get you started on your search for the best online casino for you.

Deciding which site to play online casino games on boils down to finding the safest, most secure site that offers the games you like in a format that you enjoy. All of the sites listed above have a history of being fair and secure.

After extensive research, we found that the best online casino to use right now is Ignition as it offers some of the most exciting services out there. However, it is safe to say that no matter which online casino you decide to use from our list, you are about to have a lot of fun.

DISCLAIMER: Since gambling can become a pretty immersive activity quickly, you probably don't need us to remind you that "Responsible Gambling" is a must at all times. While this can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it'll be great to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

Our reviews, as always, are reader-supported, thus, we may earn a commission for recommendations featured on our online casino guides. Regardless, our ranking methodology isn't influenced a bit as we bring to you the best sites that can grant you a wholesome casino experience.

For resources on gambling and its addictive properties, visit these organizations: