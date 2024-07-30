fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Republican and Tribal Officials Meet to Discuss Priorities

Tags

Details

Native Vote 2024. MILWAUKEE, Wis. —  On day three of the Republican National Convention (RNC), Senator Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma and an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, facilitated a panel between lawmakers and tribal representatives to discuss priorities.

Sen. Mullin recalled a conversation he had with former President Trump about six months ago.

“He was talking about some of the Indian policies that we had never got to when he was in office,” Sen. Mullin said. “We have to engage earlier and more often than that.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

The panel discussion was an attempt at engaging earlier to discuss Indian Country’s priorities, according to Sen. Mullin. Congressional members in the panel were: Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, and Kansas Senator Roger Marshall.

Rep. Hageman was elected to office on November 8, 2022, and serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and as chair of its subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs. Since taking office, Hageman has visited a “variety of tribal members” over the past 18 months.

“We have really focused on economic development, addressed the challenges associated with the Indian Health Service, and tried to address the issues of security and law enforcement,” Rep. Hageman said.

Rep. Hageman also mentioned budget considerations regarding the recent Supreme Court decision on IHS reimbursement to tribal nations.

Senator Thom Tillis said he was embarrassed by how little he knew about Native American tribes until he became a legislator. He served in the North Carolina House of Representative from 2007 to 2015 – as House Speaker from 2011 to 2015, and in the U.S. Senate since 2015.

Sen. Tillis mentioned his support for the Lumbee cultural center and compact negotiation with the Eastern Band of Cherokee for an additional casino.

“I took a lot of heat for that from the conservative right, but I felt like it was the right thing to do,” Sen. Tillis said.

Sen. Tillis refused to support the Lumbee Recognition bill in his first two years in office but has since supported it after doing his homework on the issue.

Sen. Tillis said he has gone to Alaska, Iowa, and Idaho to try to gain support for Lumbee recognition. He’s determined to “eliminate obstacles” and “hold up tribes getting in the way.”

“Not a day goes by where I’m not talking about this,” he said. “I don’t care what state your historical lands are in, you can count me in. I’ll be a third senator. All I’m asking from you, help me get the Lumbee recognized.”

Sen. Mullin ran the panel discussion like a congressional hearing. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall yielded his time, so we didn’t hear from him. Discussion moved to tribal leaders.

North Carolina General Assembly Representative Jarrod Lowery is a member of the Lumbee tribe and represents District 47 in Robeson County, North Carolina. He is the first republican Native American to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly.

“North Carolina has the eighth largest Indian population in the U.S.,” Lowery said. “There are more Natives in North Carolina than North and South Dakota combined. It is Indian Country.”

Lowery said he is often asked why he is a republican.

“Because most of the time, our people just want to be left alone to be a self-determined people. I believe that republicans understand that,” he said.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear spoke about the complex, and often contradictory, relationship between tribal nations and the federal government.

When the Osage Nation received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, they used it to open a meat processing plant and a 40,000 square foot greenhouse.

“We now have 2,000 head of cattle, and 300 bison. We are taking care of our people,” Standing Bear said. “Our food processing is done with aquaponics. We’re putting our people to work, but we want to make sure that we are self-sufficient.”

On the contrary, Chief Standing Bear pointed to the Department of Interior’s 71-pages of new policies that are harmful to the tribe’s oil and gas business and partners.

“Last April, we filed our protest against new regulations that were imposed upon us,” he said. “We bought our reservation, 1, 470, 000 acres, with our own money. That’s our land. The federal government comes in, says we’re going to do it, we’re going to take care of it. But you’re going to lose all your property.”

As a sovereign tribal nation, the Osage can enact and enforce laws that regulate their business, but the Bureau of Indian Affairs insists they are authorized to handle the issue.

“We can do it. We know how to do it. We know how to write our own laws,” Standing Bear said.

Now the Osage Nation has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior in the District of Columbia to get a legal decision on the matter. Standing Bear said he and the Osage people are “very upset” with the Department of Interior.

“When does this movie end? It’s a nightmare, is what it is,” he said. “I just hope this new administration will join us and make permanent changes, so we really are going to be self-sufficient.”

Marshall Pierite, who is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, expressed his excitement for being present and for change.

Chairman Pierite spoke about three forms of change: information, reformation, and transformation. 

“Information is of the mind, getting to know, and respecting each other,” Pierite said. “Reformation is changing the systems and structure that is needed. Transformation is where really opportunity begins. This is what is needed for Indian Country.”

Chairman Pierite believes the 574 tribal nations are America’s greatest assets. He said Tunica-Biloxi is small in terms of territory and population, but mighty in vision.

“I’m talking about using all three components of vision,” he said. “Hindsight: what we learn from our ancestors, or those that walked before us. Insight: what is happening now and how we can take advantage of opportunities that lie at our fingertips. Foresight: having the ability to look down the future and seeing what we define as a problem and taking that problem and turning it into a solution.”

Over the last 30 years, 11.2 million manufacturing jobs have left the U.S. Chairman Pierite envisions bringing those jobs back to the U.S., more specifically to tribal reservations.

Myron Lizer is the former vice president of the Navajo Nation and introduced himself in the Navajo language as he added to the discussion.

Lizer shifted to the ongoing effort to build a Navajo Code Talker Museum, which is situated on an opportunity zone.

“I don’t think there is a large opportunity zone project in Indian Country. I’d love to help make that happen,” Lizer said. “There are 13 census tracts of opportunity zones in Indian Country that could stand to use other people’s money. Funding is our major dilemma, there’s a shortage of it.”

Lizer, who is also a business owner, said Indian Country is open for business. He called it the “last frontier.”

“When even Walmart can’t find new land to develop for new stores or warehouses,” he said. “Has anybody looked at Indian Country? We need jobs. We need revenue. We want to be self-dependent. We want to be self-reliant.”

Lizer looks at Tesla’s partnerships with Nambe Pueblo and Sandia Pueblo as examples of how tribal nations build relationships with corporations. He also looks at what role the federal government has in making it easier for tribal nations and corporations to work together.

Adam Crepelle is a law professor at Loyola University Chicago who specializes in federal Indian law and policy, and economic development. Crepelle shared a quote from President Reagan: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” 

 “Indian Country knows this very well,” Crepelle said. “For thousands of years, tribes had vibrant free market economies. Copper from the Great Lakes made its way down to Florida and to Montana thousands of years ago.”

Crepelle said long before 1492, tribal nations did this out of economic initiative through institutions of trade to ensure they remained healthy, prosperous, and free.

“Unfortunately, much has changed for the worse in Indian Country. Economic freedom is scarce, and poverty is common,” he said.

Although some outdated laws and policies contribute, Crepelle says jurisdictional uncertainty is the main detriment to economic development on tribal lands.

“We still haven’t addressed that issue, unfortunately. As a result, private enterprise remains scarce in Indian Country,” Crepelle said. “The notable exception is Indian gaming. And guess what, Congress has legislated regarding Indian gaming.”

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) was enacted in 1988 and allows for gaming on tribal lands. Crepelle says IGRA is “not perfect,” but provides clear rules.

“With that certainty, Indian gaming has become a $40 billion per year industry,” he said. “So if we can get more clear rules and greater certainty, Indian Country can thrive.”

Crepelle said as economic opportunity grows in Indian Country it benefits everybody, not just tribal citizens.

Join us in observing 100 years of Native American citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," observing their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive.

DOI Releases Final Report on the Traumatic Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

July 30, 2024 Jenna Kunze
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) today released its second — and final — report following a three-year investigation into the “traumatic and violent” legacy of Indian Boarding Schools that the U.S. government operated for a century and a half.
Currents

Testimonies from The Road to Healing Tour

July 30, 2024 Levi Rickert Currents 395
A portion of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative - Volume II, released today , contains snippets of testimonies from The Road to Healing tour.
Opinion

A Tremendous Step toward Dakota Visibility in Minneapolis

July 29, 2024 Shelley Buck (Tinta Wita Dakota) Opinion 1869
Guest Opinion. For generations, our Dakota ancestors traveled to Owámniyomni, a sacred place where the raging waters of Ȟaȟa Wakpá (the Mississippi River) cascaded over a 50-foot limestone drop in what is now the heart of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. They came to this site where the physical and spiritual worlds blend for ceremony and to connect with our creator and natural relatives. Dakota women also journeyed to nearby Wíta Wanáǧi (Spirit Island), an island in the mist kicked up from the falling water, to give birth.

Arguably, President Joe Biden Has Been the Best President for Indian Country

July 29, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 2645
Opinion . My late mother who passed away last summer loved it when President Joe Biden would mention tribal nations whenever he referred to state and local governments in his speeches.
Sovereignty

27 Pacific Northwest Tribes Receive $54 Million for Salmon Restoration

July 27, 2024 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 1282
Pacific Northwest hatcheries that produce Pacific salmon and steelhead just received a $240 million boon, thanks to Thurday’s announcement from the U.S. Departments of the Interior and Commerce.

Chickasaw Youth Stickball Reconnecting Cultures as Sport Continues to Grow

July 26, 2024 Chickasaw Nation Media Sovereignty 2178
Chikasha Bak Bak ( Chickasaw Woodpecker) is one of seven teams currently playing in the Choctaw Nation ’s Stickball League. With a similar culture and intertwined histories, the Choctaw Nation invited Chickasaws to participate in their league in 2014. Numerous Southeastern First American tribes of North America are working to preserve the heritage of this traditional game.
Education

Cheyenne River Youth Project to Distribute School Supplies to Local Youth on Aug. 16

July 30, 2024 Cheyenne River Youth Project Education 451
The Cheyenne River Youth Project announced today that it will be distributing supplies for the 2024-25 school year to hundreds of Cheyenne River children on Friday, Aug. 16. The annual School Supplies Distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CRYP’s Čhokáta Wičhóni (Center of Life) teen center.

Navajo President Nygren Celebrates Chief Manuelito Scholars, Signs $2.2 Million for Summer Youth Employment

July 29, 2024 Navajo Nation Media Education 696
TSAILE, Ariz . – Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren told 119 new 2024 Chief Manuelito Scholarship recipients that earning that honor is more than financial support for the next four years.
Arts & Entertainment

Q&A: Rebecca Nagle on Her New Book, "BY THE FIRE WE CARRY: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land”

July 30, 2024 Jenna Kunze Arts & Entertainment 1193
In 1999, Patrick Murphy killed George Jacobs in rural Oklahoma. Four years after Murphy was sentenced to death, his public defender unraveled a mystery: Had the murder occurred on the Muscogee reservation, guaranteed by treaty but which, according to the State of Oklahoma, no longer existed? Did Oklahoma have jurisdiction over the case? Over 20 years later, in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled: most of eastern Oklahoma is tribal land.

Photos of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Powwow

July 29, 2024 Levi Rickert Arts & Entertainment 478
BARAGA, Mich. — Thousands of Native Americans and others gathered in Baraga, Michigan for the 46th Annual KBIC Powwow. The annual event draws over 2,500 attendees to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community at the Ojibwa Campground from all over the Great Lakes region.
Health

Navajo Nation Dept. of Health Issues Notice to Wear Face Masks Indoors Due to Uptick in COVID Cases

July 29, 2024 Native News Online Staff

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month: Addressing Mental Health in Native American Communities

July 26, 2024 Kaili Berg
Environment

United Houma Nation Receives Jumpstart Federal Funding

July 27, 2024 Donovan Quintero Environment 925
PHOENIX — Perhaps it won’t save the marshlands and land itself from climate change in the next five years, but the $56.5 million in funding could be the catalyst to begin the fight to keep the United Houma Nation’s, or UHN, ancestral lands from disappearing forever.

Public Wants Indigenous Knowledge to Manage Bears Ears National Monument

July 11, 2024 Elyse Wild Environment 4607
The public comment period for the cooperative management plan for Bears Ears National Monument ended on June 11 and is currently under review, the Bears Ears Commission announced yesterday.