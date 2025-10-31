U.S. SNAP Recipients: A Snapshot — Who’s Getting Food Assistance?

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 31, 2025

As millions of Americans, including some 500,000 Native Americans, face the loss benefits because the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which administers the food stamp program, is not being funding by the Trump administration beginning on Saturday, November 1, 2025, here is an overview of the program:

In the largest federal nutrition assistance program, millions of Americans across age groups, geographies and demographics rely on support to put food on the table. A review of the latest data reveals key patterns by age, race and ethnicity, and urban‑rural location.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Who receives SNAP by age

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, roughly 42 percent of SNAP participants in fiscal year 2023 were adults aged 18‑59, about 39 percent were children under 18, and roughly 19 percent were adults aged 60 and older.

Children and older adults are among the most vulnerable, and the data reflect the program’s role in supporting households with younger or older members. The 18‑59 age group, while larger in share, covers a broad swath of working‐age adults, many of whom may face low wages, unstable jobs or other barriers.

Race and ethnicity breakdown

SNAP participants come from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. According to USDA data from the FY23 “Characteristics” report:

Households with a White (non‑Hispanic) head made up about 37.9 percent of participating households.

African American (non‑Hispanic) households constituted around 24.5 percent.

Hispanic (any race) of household head comprised roughly 12.5 percent.

Smaller shares were Asian (about 3.8 percent), Native American (1.3 percent) and multiple races/unknown (14.5 percent).

Other research indicates that families of color are more likely to rely on SNAP relative to their population share. For example, an analysis by the Economic Policy Institute finds that in recent years more than one in five Black, American Indian/Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander households used SNAP, compared with lower rates among white households.

Rural vs Urban participation

Geographic location also matters. According to the Food Research & Action Center map tool, household participation in SNAP tends to be higher in small‑town and rural counties than in large metropolitan counties.

A separate USDA chart shows that in fiscal year 2024 the share of U.S. residents receiving SNAP benefits ranged from as high as 21.2 percent in one state to as low as 4.8 percent in another.

Though exact rural vs urban breakdowns vary by state, several studies and data tools indicate that non‑metro areas often exhibit higher SNAP usage rates, reflecting greater need, higher poverty rates and less access to alternative services.

Why the patterns matter

These demographic and geographic patterns matter for policy and practice:

Age: With children and older adults forming a large share of participants, SNAP plays a vital role in protecting two especially vulnerable cohorts from hunger.

Race/ethnicity: Because households of color face higher rates of food insecurity and poverty, SNAP functions not only as a food‑aid mechanism but also as an anti‑poverty and equity tool.

Geography: Rural and small‑town households often face additional barriers (transportation, fewer grocery stores, longer distances) that amplify the impact of SNAP benefits. Ensuring access and outreach in less‑dense areas is imperative.

Limitations & caveats

Participation data reflect who is receiving benefits, not necessarily who is eligible but not enrolled. USDA estimates that 88 percent of eligible people received SNAP in FY 2022, though rates varied by state and region.

Breakdown by urban vs rural is less robust nationally because many datasets focus at the state or county level and don’t always segment by metro status.

Race/ethnicity data are based on household head or household characteristics rather than every individual recipient, and some share is listed as “race unknown,” meaning the full picture may have gaps.

Bottom line

SNAP serve millions of U.S. households — across age groups, across racial and ethnic backgrounds, and in both urban and rural settings. The data show that the program is especially critical for children, older adults, households of color and residents in less‑urbanized areas.

Recognizing these patterns is crucial for maintaining outreach, improving access and ensuring the program meets its goal of helping low‑income families maintain food security.

As policymakers debate work requirements, benefit levels and eligibility rules, these figures provide a foundational understanding of who relies on SNAP and why targeted strategies may be necessary to reach underserved or hard‑to‑access populations.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher