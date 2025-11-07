Bay Mills Community College Bolsters Student Support with State Grants Amid Rising Food Costs

Details By Bay Mills Community College November 07, 2025

Brimley, MI – November 5, 2025 – As rising grocery costs and recent government instability affecting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits strain household budgets, Bay Mills Community College (BMCC) is reaffirming its commitment to student well-being by ensuring reliable access to nutritious food through its Campus Cares Cupboard and free lunch program, now bolstered by critical state grant funding.

Recognizing that food insecurity is a significant barrier to academic success, BMCC has designed these resources to provide immediate and dignified support to any student in need. This two-pronged approach is supported by two grants from the State of Michigan: a Barrier Removal - Direct to Students grant for the Campus Cares Cupboard and a Barrier Removal - Growing Institutional Capacity grant for the free lunch program.

“BMCC is deeply committed to the well-being of our students and their families,” said BMCC President, Dr. Duane Bedell. “We recognize that access to nutritious food is essential not only for physical health but also for academic success and emotional well-being. Through programs like the Campus Cares Cupboard and free lunch initiative, our entire campus community (faculty, staff, students, and administration) comes together to ensure no student has to choose between their education and their next meal.”

The college’s essential student support services include:

The Campus Cares Cupboard: Supported by the Barrier Removal - Direct to Students grant, this program features a dedicated space with both a cupboard and refrigerator, stocked with a variety of perishable and non-perishable food items. Located in the small kitchen near the Mikanuk Commons, the Cupboard is available for students to access at any time while on campus. The program operates on a trust basis, requiring no student ID, allowing students to discreetly take what they need.

Supported by the Barrier Removal - Direct to Students grant, this program features a dedicated space with both a cupboard and refrigerator, stocked with a variety of perishable and non-perishable food items. Located in the small kitchen near the Mikanuk Commons, the Cupboard is available for students to access at any time while on campus. The program operates on a trust basis, requiring no student ID, allowing students to discreetly take what they need. Free Daily Lunches: Funded by the Barrier Removal - Growing Institutional Capacity grant, this initiative provides free, ready-to-eat lunches in the cafeteria Monday through Thursday from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Students need only present their student ID to receive a meal, ensuring they remain energized and focused throughout the day.

Laura Parish, Lead Academic Affairs Specialist, highlighted the profound impact of this support. “The food cupboard grant has been a lifeline for students, ensuring they can focus on learning without worrying about their next meal. It provides not only nourishment but also peace of mind during challenging times. Thanks to this support, more students are able to stay on track and succeed academically.”

This sustained funding from the State of Michigan allows BMCC to continuously offer these essential resources at no cost, directly addressing basic needs insecurity and fostering a supportive environment where every student can thrive.

About Bay Mills Community College:

Bay Mills Community College, located in Brimley, Michigan, is a tribally controlled community college dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality education that celebrates Anishinaabe culture and empowers students to achieve their academic, professional, and personal goals. The college serves a diverse student body and is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

Media Contact:

Chelsey Cameron

Media and Marketing Specialist

[email protected]