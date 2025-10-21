Alaskans Raise More Than $1 Million For Communities Devastated by Typhoon Halong

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 21, 2025

Alaska Native organizations and tribal governments, in collaboration with the Alaska Community Foundation (ACF), regional nonprofits, and community partners, have launched the Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund to deliver immediate and long-term support to communities devastated by Typhoon Halong.

Nearly 2,000 people have been displaced and evacuated hundreds of miles from home after the massive storm swept through the region.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Within days of the storm, Alaskans have raised more than $1 million to help evacuees recover from one of the most destructive natural disasters in the state’s recent history. According to a press release from the Alaska Community Foundation, the fund will address both urgent humanitarian needs and the sustained recovery required to rebuild villages and critical infrastructure.

Typhoon Halong brought hurricane-force winds and catastrophic flooding to some of Alaska’s most remote communities, wiping out homes, roads, runways, and essential services. Entire villages have been cut off from power and supplies. Approximately 2,000 residents have been evacuated to Anchorage for temporary shelter, and many may need permanent housing as recovery and rebuilding plans are developed.

The first round of grants will be distributed within days to fund critical needs, including housing, transportation, food, and emergency supplies. Subsequent phases will support long-term recovery, helping communities rebuild infrastructure and chart a path forward.

“Through our work across Alaska, we’ve learned that the most effective disaster response is locally led,” said Megan Cacciola, ACF VP of programs and grants, in a press release. “That’s why this partnership with Alaska Native and regional organizations is so powerful. The communities are leading the way, with statewide support.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher