Cherokee Nation Showcases Growing Film Slate with Fall Premieres of Incentive-Supported Titles

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 05, 2025

The Cherokee Nation’s push to expand the television and film industry in northeast Oklahoma continues to deliver results, with several productions supported by the tribe’s film incentive program premiering this fall.

Those projects generated more than $3.6 million in spending within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and created 149 jobs for Native Americans across development, pre-production, production and post-production phases.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Launched in 2022, the Cherokee Nation’s incentive program was the first of its kind offered by a tribal government. It can be combined with the Oklahoma state film incentive and additional support from the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture.

“The purpose of our film incentive is to help bring film and TV productions to our region, to utilize our resources and to hire our workforce,” said Cherokee Film Senior Director Jen Loren. “We have been very successful in that regard, and we are impressed with the impact these films have when operating here. That impact has rippling effects throughout the reservation and in our local industry.”

Set to premiere Nov. 7, Sarah’s Oil from Amazon MGM Studios tells the true story of Sarah Rector, one of the first African American female millionaires in Indian Country during the early 1900s. At just 11 years old, Rector transformed a seemingly worthless land allotment into family wealth after discovering oil. The film stars Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson, Sonequa Martin-Green, Garret Dillahunt, Mel Rodriguez, Kenric Green and Bridget Regan.

Directed and co-written by Cyrus Nowrasteh, Sarah’s Oil marks the largest production to date to use the Cherokee Film incentive.

“Our story was meant to be shot in Oklahoma, which happens to rank among the top 10 film incentive states for growth in film and TV employment, total compensation, and average compensation per worker,” said producer John Shepherd. “Thanks to the generous support of proactive partners like Cherokee Film, I rank Oklahoma first as well. We had everything we needed to make this project a success.”

For more information on Sarah’s Oil, visit sarahsoilfilminspires.com.

Three additional projects from Tulsa-based Rebellium Films, led by Talia Bella and Randy Wayne, also benefited from the Cherokee Nation’s incentive program. Rebellium is helping advance Oklahoma’s profile as a production hub by offering full-service production, post and finishing capabilities.

The coming-of-age dramedy Everything to Me, written and directed by Kayci Lacob, premiered in theaters Sept. 5 and is now streaming on Apple TV.

Cottonmouth, a western thriller set in 1895 Indian Territory and directed by Brock Harris, is available for streaming Nov. 4 on Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play.

The Beldham, a psychological horror film written and directed by Angela Gulner that explores motherhood and intergenerational trauma, will begin streaming Nov. 7 on Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play.

More information is available at rebellium.tv.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher