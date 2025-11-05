Instead of Native American Heritage Month Proclamation, Trump Issues A Message

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert November 05, 2025

Unlike his first administration, when he issued a presidential proclamation for Native American Heritage Month, President Donald Trump simply acknowledged the month in a message released by the White House on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

The annual proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month began under President George H.W. Bush and was continued by every U.S. president since. They presidents who released presidential proclamations, include Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Trump stopped the continuation of the proclamations this year with simply a message about Native American Heritage Month.

The message was short on specifics and ignored the realities Native Americans have endured since the United States became a country. It references “generations of Native Americans whose service has strengthened our country,” but does not specify what that service was.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The message also mentions Trump’s promise to advance full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs — independent from Trump — is scheduled to hear testimony today on a bill that would grant the tribe full federal recognition.

Here is the message released by the White House on Tuesday:

This National Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate Native Americans’ enduring contributions to our Nation’s greatness.

From the earliest days of our Republic, our founding principles have endured and guided us. Liberty, equality, and the rule of law—these ideals have guided our country for two and a half centuries, and will continue to light our way for generations to come. But America is more than these abstract ideas—it is a nation. America is a country with borders, laws, and institutions. We are a people—with a common language, history, and culture—and we share a bright future. As we prepare to celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, we honor the generations of Native Americans whose service have strengthened our country.

As President, I remain committed to advancing the prosperity and well-being of all Native Americans. Shortly after retaking office, I delivered on a promise to advance full federal recognition of the great Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina—a recognition that was long overdue. We are also expanding educational freedom and opportunity by allowing students eligible to attend Bureau of Indian Education Schools to use their federal funding for the education option that best meets their needs, including private, faith-based, or public charter schools.

Native Americans have played an instrumental role in helping make the United States the greatest Nation in the world. Their rich culture, traditions, and achievements continue to enrich our society and strengthen the promise of America.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher