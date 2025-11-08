Hundreds to Join Second Annual Native American Heritage Month Parade in Sacramento

Details By Native News Online Staff November 08, 2025

Hundreds of participants and spectators are expected to gather Saturday, Nov. 8, for the Second Annual Native American Heritage Month Parade down Capitol Mall. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude with cultural performances on the west steps of the California State Capitol.

Floats, horses, vehicles, walkers, performers, color guards, flags and marching bands will fill the streets in celebration of Native culture and history.

The parade is sponsored by California tribes and the California Native American Legislative Caucus.

SATURDAY, NOV. 8 PARADE INFORMATION

WHAT: Second Annual California Native American Parade in Sacramento during National Native American Heritage Month. At conclusion of parade, Native performers will provide an hour of cultural performers.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Starts down Capitol Mall and ends at Capitol’s West Steps.

VISUALS: Floats, horses, vehicles, walkers, performers, color guards, flags and marching bands.

WHO: Assemblymember James C. Ramos, chair, California Legislative Native American Caucus and members including Assemblymembers Patrick Ahrens, Mike Gipson, and Avelino Valencia.

Emcees: Chairwoman Sara Dutschke, Ione Band of Miwok Indians, and Vice Chairwoman Raquel Williams, Wilton Rancheria.

Tribal parade participants include (partial list): Shingle Springs, Wilton Rancheria, Berry Creek Rancheria, California Valley Miwok Tribe, North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California, Cherokees of the Greater Central Valley; El Dorado Band of Miwok; Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation; Cherokees of the West; El Dorado Band of Miwok and Cherokees of Northern Central Valley

Native American organizations and agencies include: Tejon Indian Tribe White Wolf Warriors Color Guard, Governor’s Office of Tribal Affairs; Department of Health Care Services, Office of Tribal Affairs; CSU Office of Tribal Relations; C&C Smog (Native-owned Yaqui Wilton Community member); Center for Indigenous Law & Justice at UC Berkeley Law; American Indian Cultural Center of San Francisco; American Indian Cultural Center of San Francisco; Native Sisters Circle; Single Springs Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; University of Redlands, Native Student Program; Native Dads Network, Inc.; California Consortium for Urban Indian Health; California; Sacramento Area American Indian Education; Education Training Research, Native Health and Wellness; California Native Vote Project and Indigenous Hip Hop Business Association.

Other individuals and organizations: California Highway Patrol; Sacramento Lowrider Commission; California Department of Veterans Affairs; Varitech Systems and California Natural Resources Agency.

Nontribal Performers include: UC Davis Marching Band and Grant High School Pacerettes.

