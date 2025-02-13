LAND BACK: US Government Returns 680 Acres to Spirit Lake Nation in Historic Land Reclamation

Details By Native News Online Staff February 13, 2025

In a landmark decision reaffirming its commitment to Tribal self-governance, the United States government has returned 680 acres of hay ground to the Spirit Lake Nation. This long-awaited victory follows a determined 65-year effort by the tribe to reclaim lands deemed “submarginal” and previously designated as excess to the needs of the White Horse Hill National Game Preserve.

Originally part of the Spirit Lake Nation’s reserved territory, these lands were set aside in 1904 by President Theodore Roosevelt for Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Agency Reserve purposes, primarily for education and government services. In the late 1950s, the tribe formally petitioned for their return as part of a broader congressional movement to restore submarginal lands to Indigenous nations. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) retained the property, using it to produce hay for the buffalo population at White Horse Hill.

In recent years, the USFWS ceased utilizing the land, rendering it surplus to its needs. This prompted the General Services Administration (GSA) to approve its return, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-tribal relations. The decision underscores a renewed focus on honoring treaties, strengthening government-to-government relations, and upholding commitments to Indigenous communities.

"This return of land is a significant step towards healing and reconciliation. After decades of effort, we are grateful for the support of our partners in the government and the recognition of our rightful claim to these lands," Chairperson Lonna Jackson-Street commented, "We also extend our gratitude to the previous administration under the leadership for former Chairman, Douglas Yankton, and their efforts in laying the foundation to reclaim these lands. This is not just about regaining land; it is about celebrating our history, culture, and the future of our tribe's legacy."

The Spirit Lake Nation is eager to embrace the opportunities this land offers for the community, with a steadfast commitment to sustainable stewardship and honoring the legacy of their ancestors.

