Justice Kavanaugh Freezes Key Voting-Rights Case on Tribal Vote Dilution in North Dakota

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 16, 2025

What can be viewed as a temporary victory for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and other North Dakota tribes, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday granted a temporary reprieve to the tribes, blocking a federal appeals court decision that could significantly weaken enforcement of the Voting Rights Act.

Kavanaugh’s action stopped the implementation of the Eighth Circuit’s ruling while the U.S. Supreme Court considers an emergency appeal from two Native American tribes and three individual voters.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

At the center of the dispute is whether private individuals can sue under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a key provision that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. Section 2 has long served as a critical legal tool for challenging redistricting plans that dilute minority voting power.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, the Spirit Lake Tribe, and three affiliated voters are challenging North Dakota’s 2021 legislative redistricting plan, arguing that it unlawfully weakens the voting strength of Native Americans. A federal trial court agreed, ruling the map violated Section 2. But North Dakota’s secretary of state sought to dismiss the case, claiming only the U.S. Department of Justice—not private parties—can bring such claims.

The Eighth Circuit sided with the state, holding that private plaintiffs cannot enforce Section 2—effectively cutting off a major avenue of civil rights litigation in seven Midwestern states.

In response, the tribes asked the Supreme Court to intervene, warning the appeals court decision undermines decades of precedent and renders Congress’s landmark civil rights law toothless in much of the country.

“Citizens in the Eighth Circuit’s seven states now have fewer enforceable rights and protections against racial discrimination in voting than citizens in the rest of the nation,” the tribes wrote. “That result is unjust, untenable, and requires action by this court.”

Since 1982, more than 400 Section 2 cases have been filed, with private plaintiffs involved in over 96% of those that resulted in published opinions, according to the tribes’ brief.

If the Eighth Circuit ruling is allowed to take effect, it could immediately impact individuals like Collette Brown of the Spirit Lake Tribe, who risks losing her legislative seat under the redrawn map. The state must finalize its legislative map by December 31, ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Wes Davis and Zachery S. King, both from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Kavanaugh’s order keeps the current map in place for now, while the justices weigh the broader legal question. The Supreme Court has requested a response from North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe by July 22.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher