Las Vegas Man Indicted for Selling Fraudulent Goods Falsely Claimed as Native American-Made

Details By Native News Online Staff July 11, 2025

A Las Vegas man appeared in court Tuesday after being indicted for allegedly selling counterfeit goods falsely advertised as authentic Native American-made items, in violation of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990.

A federal grand jury charged 61-year-old Jose Skywolf Martinez with one count under the Act. U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah set his jury trial to begin on September 8, 2025.

According to the indictment and statements made in court, from around December 7, 2023, to December 10, 2024, Martinez allegedly offered or displayed items for sale that falsely claimed to be produced by a Native American individual or tribe.

The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada; Douglas Ault, Assistant Director of Law Enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and Meridith Stanton, Director of the Indian Arts and Crafts Board at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“The Indian Arts and Crafts Board (IACB) administers and enforces the Indian Arts and Crafts Act (IACA), a truth-in-marketing law,” Indian Arts and Crafts Board Director Stanton said. “The IACA is intended to rid the Indian arts and crafts marketplace of fakes and counterfeits to protect the economic livelihoods and cultural heritage of Indian artists, as well as to protect consumers. Authentic Indian art and craftwork is an important tool for passing down cultural traditions and artistic skills from one generation to the next. Counterfeit Indian art sold by Mr. Martinez undercuts Indian economies, culture, and traditions. The indictment of Mr. Martinez should send a strong message to those engaged in the sale of counterfeit Indian art that they will be found and held accountable.”

The Indian Arts and Crafts Act (IACA) makes it illegal to offer, display, or sell any item in a way that falsely implies it was produced by a Native American individual or tribe. The law aims to protect the integrity of Native American art by preventing non-Native products from being misrepresented as “Indian made.” It applies broadly to all traditional and contemporary Native American-style arts and crafts created after 1935 and regulates marketing practices across the United States.

The IACA plays a vital role in supporting Native American artists and their communities by helping preserve cultural authenticity and economic opportunity. Counterfeit goods not only deceive consumers but also harm Native artists by driving down both market value and standards for genuine work.

If convicted, Jose Skywolf Martinez faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, who will consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Skyler Pearson.

An indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

