NB3 Foundation to Host 6th Annual Native Youth Golf Championship

The Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation will host the 6th Annual NB3 Foundation Native Youth Golf Championship from July 20–22, 2025, at Santa Ana Golf Club. This premier tournament offers Native American junior golfers, ages 8 to 18, a platform to compete at a high level and gain valuable national exposure.
This year, 60 youth golfers from across Indian Country will compete in four age divisions. Winners in each division will earn a coveted invitation to the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, Louisiana:
- Girls: November 2–4, 2025
- Boys: November 7–9, 2025
EVENT: 5th Annual Native Youth Golf Championship
DATES: July 20–22, 2025
SCHEDULE:
- Sunday, July 20 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in, Notah Begay III golf clinic, longest drive competition and education and resource fair.
- Monday, July 21 – 9:35 a.m. First tee time, 16-18 age group first
- Tuesday, July 22 – 9:35 a.m. First tee time, 10-11 age group first
- *Awards presented as each age division finishes.
LOCATION:
Santa Ana Golf Club
288 Prairie Star Road
Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
