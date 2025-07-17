Interior Finalizes Major Alaskan Land Transfer to NANA Regional Corporation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 17, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday announced the transfer of nearly 28,000 acres of land to NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., under Section 12(c) of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). With this conveyance, NANA’s total land entitlement now exceeds 713,000 acres, representing 96% completion of its entitlement. This milestone supports efforts to fulfill ANCSA obligations.

“This land transfer is a clear example of the Trump administration delivering on its promises,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a press release. “The Department is committed to honoring the agreements made with Alaska Native corporations, cutting federal red tape and unlocking Alaska’s full potential. By putting land into Alaska Native hands, we are advancing opportunity in Alaska, while reducing federal barriers to resource development.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

NANA Regional Corporatioin President and CEO John Lincoln praised the transfer. “NANA is pleased to receive the first land transfer to an Alaska Native Corporation under the Alaska Land Transfer Acceleration Act. We are grateful to President Trump, Secretary Burgum, Alaska’s federal delegation, and their teams for their hard work towards fulfilling federal commitments to Alaska Natives" Lincoln said.

"NANA’s land selections were made many years ago by our Elders and past leadership. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our federal government on the conveyance of the remaining 100,000+ acres of selected lands and on other issues of great importance to our state and nation," he continued.

In addition to fulfilling longstanding Alaska Native land claims, the transfer supports the implementation of Executive Order 14153 and Secretary’s Order 3422 , “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential.” The land lies at the western end of the proposed Ambler Road corridor and is no longer under Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction— increasing local control over land use and resource development in the region.

Enacted in 1971, the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) resolved aboriginal land claims by establishing regional and village corporations to receive title to designated federal lands. Although most land selections were made in the early 1970s, the Bureau of Land Management continues to process complex conveyances like this one.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher