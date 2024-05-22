U.S. Capitol Historical Society to Commemorate 100th Anniversary of Indian Citizenship Act with Public Symposium of Renowned Scholars

Tags

The U.S. Capitol Historical Society will host an in-person and virtual symposium tomorrow, Thursday, May 23, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act—or “Snyder Act”—that granted Native Americans U.S. citizenship and voting rights.

The symposium will feature several of the world’s leading scholars and authors of Native American history, culture, and politics who will engage in lively conversations about the broader, and complicated, issues of Indian citizenship, both historical and modern.The event is presented by Wells Fargo in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation and McGuire Woods.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The symposium will take place from 9:30 am-2:00 pm in the Kennedy Caucus Room, Russell Senate Office Building. Remote attendees can tune in virtually.

Throughout the day, three panels will discuss modern sovereignty and evolving nation-to-nation relations, suffarage, activism and legal battles. Panelists include John Echohawk, Executive Director of the Native American Rights Fund; Elizabeth Hidalgo Reese, Yunpoví (Tewa: Willow Flower), Assistant Professor of Law, Stanford Law School; The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs; and Larry Wright, Jr., Executive Director of the National Congress of American Indians.

“Native Americans have had an immeasurable role in shaping the history of North America and that of the United States,” said U.S. Capitol Historical Society President and CEO, Jane L. Campbell. “Our symposium seeks to honor that legacy by commemorating one of Congress’ most significant acts: granting Native Americans U.S. citizenship and the right to vote. Our panel of experts will provide much needed nuance to this important but complicated subject; one that we hope gives our audience a greater appreciation for the nations that preceded the United States, exist alongside it, and the people who continue to enrich their cultures today.”

The event is free, open to the public, and offers in-person attendees a free boxed lunch. Registration is required. Those interested can register HERE.

More Stories Like This

These stories must be heard. This May, we are highlighting our coverage of Indian boarding schools and their generational impact on Native families and Native communities. Giving survivors of boarding schools and their descendants the opportunity to share their stories is an important step toward healing — not just because they are speaking, but because they are being heard. Their stories must be heard. Help our efforts to make sure Native stories and Native voices are heard in 2024. Please consider a recurring donation to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter