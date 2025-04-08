The National Center Receives $500K Grant from KeyBank Foundation to Address Indigenous Food Sovereignty

Details By Neely Bardwell April 08, 2025

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (The National Center), a non-profit that assists tribes, tribally owned businesses, and Indigenous entrepreneurs with business and economic development, received a $500,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation.

KeyBank, who was recently honored with The National Center Corporate Advocate of the Year award at the annual Reservation Economic Summit (RES) in Las Vegas in March, donated the money to address the economic challenges Indigenous communities face.

Chris James, President and CEO of the National Center said he is excited for this partnership with KeyBank Foundation.

“The National Center is thrilled to continue our strong partnership with KeyBank Foundation,” said Chris James in a statement. “KeyBank has been a longtime supporter of The National Center and played an instrumental role in the development and growth of the Native Edge Institutes. I know this new program will have a positive - and lasting - impact on tribal food systems, Indigenous agriculture, and ultimately Indian Country’s economy.”

The grant is specifically meant to aid Native-owned farms and small businesses, as they are crucial to the well-being of underserved Native communities. However, small farms and businesses face significant barriers when it comes to competing with larger enterprises.

Tribal food sovereignty is critical to preserving and promoting Indigenous food systems, sustainable practices, and strengthening healthy and resilient communities. This grant will also provide support for Native-owned farms, fisheries, and small businesses by partnering with existing organizations to equip Native entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge to grow their businesses and sustain community.

Head and Manager Director of KeyBank Native American Financial Services, Ben Rechkemmer, explained that KeyBank aims to promote job creation and skills development for Native youth, entrepreneurs, and community members through this grant.

“Our partnership with The National Center is valued as we aim to help Native American tribes and businesses gain access to economic opportunity and growth,” said Ben Rechkemmer in a statement. “This organization fits well with our mission of helping our clients and communities thrive by achieving greater economic stability.”

