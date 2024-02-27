Second Annual Wisconsin Cannabis Industry & Policy Summit Set for Feb. 29th

Tribal Nations from across Wisconsin will convene at the summit to discuss the opportunity of plant medicine and how to approach it equitably and responsibility, for the benefit of all communities across the state. All cannabis and hemp industry professionals are invited to attend the curated schedule of seminars, networking and advocacy to learn more about the opportunities of Tribal cannabis and to support the work of the ICIA, including an upcoming public awareness campaign for the state around public health and choice.

With programming on Feb. 29 running from 9 am to 7 pm, the ICIA’s Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit empowers education and collaborative discussion with key cannabis industry figures on topics including:

The latest legislation impacting cannabis and hemp, including both federal laws and Wisconsin's proposed medicinal cannabis bill;

How Tribal Nations’ continued advancement in the cannabis sector through self-governance and sovereignty presents the largest opportunity for emerging cannabis and hemp innovation;

The ICIA’s goals to educate the public and business community, destigmatize cannabis, and move forward cannabis policy reform and legislation in a responsible, ethical, and inclusive way;

Opportunities within the industry, including data, resources, partnerships, and innovative technologies in compliance and commerce;