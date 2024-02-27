fbpx
Second Annual Wisconsin Cannabis Industry & Policy Summit Set for Feb. 29th

Details
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will host its second annual “Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit” in Baraboo, Wis., at the Ho-Chunk Casino & Hotel on Thursday, Feb. 29. Hosted with support from Ho-Chunk Nation, this Indigenous-led cannabis summit presents a timely education and advocacy opportunity for the benefit of the public of Wisconsin. 
 
Tribal Nations from across Wisconsin will convene at the summit to discuss the opportunity of plant medicine and how to approach it equitably and responsibility, for the benefit of all communities across the state. All cannabis and hemp industry professionals are invited to attend the curated schedule of seminars, networking and advocacy to learn more about the opportunities of Tribal cannabis and to support the work of the ICIA, including an upcoming public awareness campaign for the state around public health and choice.
 
With programming on Feb. 29 running from 9 am to 7 pm, the ICIA’s Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit empowers education and collaborative discussion with key cannabis industry figures on topics including:
  • The latest legislation impacting cannabis and hemp, including both federal laws and Wisconsin's proposed medicinal cannabis bill; 
  • How Tribal Nations’ continued advancement in the cannabis sector through self-governance and sovereignty presents the largest opportunity for emerging cannabis and hemp innovation; 
  • The ICIA’s goals to educate the public and business community, destigmatize cannabis, and move forward cannabis policy reform and legislation in a responsible, ethical, and inclusive way; 
  • Opportunities within the industry, including data, resources, partnerships, and innovative technologies in compliance and commerce;
ICIA, founded in 2022 by Wisconsin-based cannabis entrepreneur and member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians Rob Pero, creates opportunities for Indigenous people in cannabis and empowers the Indigenous community through policy, programming, and outreach initiatives

