fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Poarch Creek Indians and Wind Creek Hospitality Partner to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Tags

Details

With the goal to assist tribal citizens in need as the result of the devastation from Hurricane Helene, the Poarch Creek Indians, in collaboration with Wind Creek Hospitality, have launched a donation drive beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. to collect much-needed relief supplies.

After delivering two tractor loads of essential supplies to the Eastern Band of Cherokee and nearby North Carolina communities, the Tribe and Wind Creek Hospitality invite the public to help extend further support to those affected by the storm. 

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

As part of the Tribe’s commitment to helping communities in times of crisis, a temporary collection center has been set up at Wind Creek Atmore at the East Parking Lot (located at 303 Poarch Rd.), where the public can donate much needed items. These items may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the following supplies are needed:

  • Bottled water
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Pet food
  • Hygiene items
  • Baby formula/diapers
  • Cleaning supplies/wipes/bleach
  • Flashlights/batteries
  • Garbage bags
  • Gas cans
  • First-aid kits

“The images coming out of the hurricane-damaged towns are devastating,” said Tribal Chair & CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan. “We are eager to lend a hand in these rescue efforts and are also working with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina as they work to help those in their surrounding communities. We encourage everyone to join us in delivering hope and assistance to those who have lost so much.” 

All donations will be delivered to affected areas in North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. For more information, call or text 251-359-4054 or 251-359-0297.

More Stories Like This

San Carlos Apache Tribe Appeals Arizona Supreme Court Decision to U.S. Supreme Court
California Bill Builds on Federal Indian Child Welfare Act
Navajo President Discusses Value of Sovereignty with Homeland Security Secretary
Cherokee Phoenix Accepting Nominations for the Newspaper’s Seven Feathers Language Award

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. 

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].