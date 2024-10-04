Poarch Creek Indians and Wind Creek Hospitality Partner to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 04, 2024

With the goal to assist tribal citizens in need as the result of the devastation from Hurricane Helene, the Poarch Creek Indians, in collaboration with Wind Creek Hospitality, have launched a donation drive beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. to collect much-needed relief supplies.

After delivering two tractor loads of essential supplies to the Eastern Band of Cherokee and nearby North Carolina communities, the Tribe and Wind Creek Hospitality invite the public to help extend further support to those affected by the storm.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

As part of the Tribe’s commitment to helping communities in times of crisis, a temporary collection center has been set up at Wind Creek Atmore at the East Parking Lot (located at 303 Poarch Rd.), where the public can donate much needed items. These items may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the following supplies are needed:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food items

Pet food

Hygiene items

Baby formula/diapers

Cleaning supplies/wipes/bleach

Flashlights/batteries

Garbage bags

Gas cans

First-aid kits

“The images coming out of the hurricane-damaged towns are devastating,” said Tribal Chair & CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan. “We are eager to lend a hand in these rescue efforts and are also working with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina as they work to help those in their surrounding communities. We encourage everyone to join us in delivering hope and assistance to those who have lost so much.”

All donations will be delivered to affected areas in North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. For more information, call or text 251-359-4054 or 251-359-0297.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter