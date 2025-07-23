Navajo Nation Council Opens 2025 Summer Session with Traditional Horseback Arrival

Details By Native News Online Staff July 23, 2025

On Monday, July 21, the 25th Navajo Nation Council officially opened its 2025 Summer Session with a ceremonial horseback arrival at the Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona. The traditional ride pays tribute to the legacy of past leaders who once traveled on horseback from across Diné Bikéyah to attend legislative sessions.

This year’s opening procession also included members of the late DeShauna and Del Lynn Peshlakai’s family, who marched to raise awareness about drunk driving. Delegates who participated in the trail ride included Casey Allen Johnson, Germaine Simonson, Lester Yazzie, Steven Arviso, and Rickie Nez.

In the days leading up to the session, riders journeyed from their home communities, stopping in local chapters to engage with residents—continuing a long-standing tradition of grassroots dialogue and community-based leadership.

“The summer session begins with a reflection of who we are as a Nation and the horseback ride reminds us of the responsibilities our ancestors carried,” Speaker Crystalyne Curley said. “We continue that work by listening to our communities and acting on their behalf.”

Following the formal call to order by Speaker Curley, the session continued with the posting of colors by the Navajo Women Veterans.

Eastern Navajo Ateed Yazhi Georgianna Begay led the Pledge of Allegiance, while Makayla Jones, Little Miss Ceremonial, performed the national anthem. An invocation was delivered by Anthony Howard, Vice President of the Bahasl’ah Chapter of the Native American Church.

Throughout the week, delegates will receive reports and consider legislation that impacts the Navajo people. The Summer Session is open to the public and livestreamed on the Navajo Nation Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages (@navajonationcouncil).

