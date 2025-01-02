Muscogee Nation, State of Oklahoma agree to extend Tobacco Tax Compact Negotiations

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 02, 2025

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Governor Kevin Stitt have signed an agreement to extend negotiations on a Tobacco Tax Compact between the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the State of Oklahoma for an additional three months.

The extension moves the deadline from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

"These continued negotiations are important, as the Muscogee Nations remains steadfast in our resolve to reach a new tobacco compact that protects our sovereignty, our business owners, and that is fair and equitable for both the Nation and for Oklahoma,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “We look forward to having more time to engage on a true government-to-government basis to reach an agreement that does not compromise the sovereign interests of the Nation.”

The key terms of the extension agreement are:

Obtaining a new tobacco compact will not be contingent on the Nation and State agreeing on a motor vehicle tag compact.

MCN will not license any new retail outlets during the extension period, except to renew existing licenses at retail sites.

All other terms of the existing compact will remain the same.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter