Little Shell Tribe Breaks Ground on Ceremonial Center to Honor Culture, Community, and Future

Details By Native News Online Staff April 23, 2025

The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana officially broke ground today on its long-anticipated Ceremonial Center, marking a significant milestone in the Tribe’s ongoing journey of resilience, cultural renewal, and self-determination.

Elders, tribal leaders, community members, and local and state dignitaries gathered to commemorate the occasion and celebrate the future of this vital space. Once completed, the Little Shell Ceremonial Center will become a cornerstone for cultural gatherings, traditional practices, language preservation, and community events. It will also serve as the centerpiece of the Tribe’s future 18-acre housing development, which will rise on the land surrounding the Center.

“This ground we stand on carries the stories of our ancestors,” said Chairman Gerald Gray. “Today, we create a place on this ground where future generations can continue those stories—with strength, pride, and connection to who we are.”

The new Ceremonial Center will share its location with the Tribe’s Miijim Program (Food Distribution) on Stuckey Road, adding to the growing network of tribal government facilities that provide essential services to Little Shell citizens. Designed to meet the needs of a vibrant and engaged community, the center will include a spacious meeting hall accommodating up to 200 people, outdoor gathering spaces, and a fully equipped kitchen to enhance community luncheon programs.

This project is the result of years of thoughtful planning and stands as a powerful symbol of the Tribe’s resurgence in the wake of its federal recognition in 2019—a historic victory following decades of tireless advocacy.

“This is more than a building,” said Vice Chairman, Clarence Sivertsen. “It’s a home for our spirit and cultural learning. It’s a gift to future generations of Little Shell citizens.”

The Tribe has partnered with Dick Anderson Construction to bring the Ceremonial Center to life. “We’re honored to be selected for this project and look forward to helping realize the Tribe’s vision,” said Josh DeVos, Vice President of Dick Anderson Construction.

Construction is slated for completion in early 2026. Once finished, the Tribe plans to host an inaugural celebration and blessing to mark the official opening of the new center.

