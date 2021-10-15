Indigenous Mapping Workshop Encourages Sovereignty through Cartography

Details By Jenna Kunze October 15, 2021

All across Turtle Island and the world, Steve DeRoy (Anishinaabe First Nation) is on a mission to train communities to decolonize their maps. Then, Indiginize them.

“Because mapping can be such a colonial tool for asserting power, I think the business of decolonizing these processes is important,” DeRoy told Native News Online over video chat. “But once you decolonize it, what do you do with that space? You need to Indigenize it.”

DeRoy—a sundance chief and a cartographer by trade—co-founded a consulting group that provides research and training to Indigneous communities across Canada and beyond. In 2014, part of that training centered on mapping when he launched the first annual Indigenous Mapping Workshop to empower community members by teaching them how to use geospatial technology to help visualize their space and place.

From November 1-5, the Indigenous Mapping Workshop will host its seventh workshop virtually. Participants will learn technical skills, listen to speakers, and hear from panelists about applying skills in the field.

“Tangible outputs of this work are ensuring that Indigenous communities have access to these technologies,” DeRoy said. “That they have access to the training materials and the methodologies that can be applied. And really, it's a shift from an outsider's perspective of those spaces and places to more of the back space from an indigenous perspective. And it lets Indigenous communities be in the driver's seat to decide what gets put onto the map (and) what gets excluded from the map.”

In the past, workshop participants have mapped out climate shifts, traditional hunting grounds, connections to historic places on the land, and languages.

Anishinaabe descendants and founders of Ojibwe.net, Stacie Sheldon and Margaret Noodin, created the Inawe Mazina’igan Map Project (meaning map of our sound). Their interactive map depicts the Great Lakes Watershed and surrounding Anishinaabe (Ojibwe, Odawa, Bodwéwadmi) communities. The two co-presented their work at last year’s conference. The map “serves as a starting point for acknowledging old ideas and identities and it stands as a snapshot of the ever changing web in which we live,” their website reads.

Speakers at the upcoming event will include: Barry Ahenakew, (Ahtahkakoop First Nation) an elder who will speak about star knowledge; James Rattling Leaf (Rosebud Sioux), a developer who created the Group on Earth Observations (GEO) Indigenous Alliance, a program that protects the earth’s biodiversity by combining scientific observations and Indigenous knowledge; Moka Apiti (Maori) from New Zealand who works with Indigenous communities to help create cultural maps; and University of Arizona professor Melissa Nelson (Anishinaabe, Cree, Métis) who teaches on Indigenous sustainability.

DeRoy encourages all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels to register for the event, and said there’s no cap for applicants. All workshop attendees will be prompted to first apply for Indigenous Mapping Collective membership, which is free for Indigenous peoples, and comes with year-round support and community access.

“I just want everyone to map,” DeRoy closed with. “...What we're talking about are approaches and tools. If we actually help people...press the buttons and move the mouse, people can start to create their own maps and start telling their own stories. We want to encourage people on how to become more spatially literate. We want to see how communities can tell a story through maps.”

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter