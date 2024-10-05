Chickasaw Nation Governor Anoatubby Says State of the Chickasaw Nation is Strong and Getting Stronger

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media October 05, 2024

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby honored the legacy of Chickasaws who set the foundation for a path to progress during his Oct. 5 State of the Nation Address.

Governor Anoatubby reported that “the state of the Chickasaw Nation is strong” during his address at the Aiitafama' Ishto (Large Gathering Place) on the historic Chickasaw Nation Capitol grounds.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We work toward a vision of our future. A future with continued progress, continued opportunities and continued unity. A future that will grow brighter because of the perseverance and commitment of the Chickasaw people,” Governor Anoatubby said. “We will continue to carry on the fire of our ancestors and preserve those flames to light the way for generations to come.”

The modern tradition of Chickasaw Annual Meeting began in 1960, when dozens of Chickasaws met at Seeley Chapel, near Connerville, Oklahoma, to discuss the state of their nation, the dream of reestablishing the Chickasaw government, regaining recognition of tribal sovereignty, and protecting and revitalizing the language and culture.

Fulfilling a Mission

During the past four decades the Chickasaw Nation has achieved tremendous growth and progress, developing a diverse business portfolio which provides funding for nearly 400 programs and services.

Today, the Chickasaw Nation operates more than 100 successful businesses in gaming, hospitality, tourism, banking, manufacturing, media and other industries, and directly employes more than 14,500 workers.

Economic Development

Lakecrest Hotel and Casino, recently opened on Lake Murray, near Ardmore, Oklahoma and is anticipated to have an estimated $3.7 million annual payroll.

Studies conducted on the Chickasaw Nation’s behalf estimate the Lakecrest development will have a total economic impact on the regional economy in year one of about $102.4 million, including construction. A five-year economic impact is estimated at about $307.6 million.

Another investment, the OKANA Resort and Indoor Waterpark in Oklahoma City will offer a unique blend of entertainment, hospitality and culture when it is complete in 2025. The resort is expected to employ about 400 workers.

Health Care

A new medical center planned in Newcastle, Oklahoma, will house a multitude of specialty services and provide research opportunities into diseases affecting Chickasaws and First Americans, as well as house residency programs.

“The greatest investments of all, without hesitation or doubt, are the investments we make in the Chickasaw people. Ultimately, that is what our economy is designed to do,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Infrastructure

Improving the lives of Chickasaw people is intertwined with enhancing the communities in the Chickasaw Nation. Improvements benefit everyone, and the tribe has partnered with local, county, state and federal entities for the enhancement and protection of the community.

The Chickasaw Nation has received federal funding for 13 bridge projects across seven counties totaling more than $16 million.

Recent road projects include resurfaced roads in Ada and Tishomingo, as well as a nearly 500-space parking garage at the Chickasaw Capitol grounds.

Education

Investments in the education and skill development of all Chickasaws are a top priority. This year the Chickasaw Nation awarded more than 5,700 Chickasaw higher education and career technology students approximately $32.1 million in higher education grants and scholarships.

The Chickasaw Nation STEM Academy Esports team kicked off competition this year. This month, the Chickasaw Student Alumni Association was launched. Additionally, an agreement with Rose State College and Oklahoma City Community College to support Chickasaw students was inked, adding to numerous cooperative higher education facilities.

“To aid us in offering resources and opportunities for students to connect with our culture and ensure our students are on a path to educational and personal success, we do these things,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Three new Child Development Centers in Tishomingo, Ada and Purcell are under construction.

Feeding Children/Packed Promise

For 40 years, Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services has provided essential nutrition through the Food Distribution Program, and it remains a priority.

“We also have a Packed Promise program, and it continues to grow and meet the nutritional needs of Chickasaw children throughout the Chickasaw Nation treaty territory. It offers shelf-stable meal delivery to increase food access, food security and diet quality,” Governor Anoatubby said.



Recently, the program transitioned to a partnership with Amazon Business to accommodate its growth and offer online shopping. This year, Packed Promise served an average of nearly 1,900 school-aged Chickasaw children each month.

The Chickasaw Nation achieved significant milestones in several programs and services this year, including completion of a community constructed exclusively for Chickasaw veterans, the Tashka Inchokka' neighborhood. The Ada, Oklahoma, development is comprised of six two-bedroom homes.

Protecting and Serving the Community

The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department celebrated 20 years since it was reestablished in 2024.

Chickasaw Lighthorse has matured into a force of more than 120 sworn officers with nearly 30 support personnel.

The Chickasaw Nation has more than 80 cooperative jurisdiction agreements with county, federal and municipal law enforcement agencies and 11 county detention agreements. Tribal Emergency Management has inked dozens of agreements with partner agencies.

These partnerships help accomplish the shared goal of ensuring the safety and security of people in local communities, including when April storms impacted Chickasaws across the United States.

“Following the storms, Chickasaw Nation representatives immediately began gathering information and contacting citizens in the pathways of these storms to ensure their safety and recovery needs,” Governor Anoatubby said.

The storms severely damaged the communities of Sulphur and Marietta, Oklahoma.

“Following the storms, Our response was swift, decisive and coordinated,” Governor Anoatubby said. “We have a great group of people in our Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management team. They and other Chickasaw Nation first responders were on-site in both communities, assisting with search and rescue efforts, assessing damage, and providing traffic control.”

Numerous tribal resources were made available to affected communities and individuals. A new fundraising initiative aimed at rebuilding businesses and bolstering economic recovery in Sulphur and Marietta was recently launched.

Protecting Natural Resources

Partnerships protect and preserve natural resources of the Chickasaw Nation.

The 2016 Water Unity Agreement among the Chickasaw Nation, state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Choctaw Nation was published in the Federal Register by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2024 and is now enforceable as a matter of federal law.

“This final step effectively affirms ownership and regulatory authority over the waters of the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations’ entire treaty territories and ensures our tribes have a meaningful and active voice in the management of water resources on our lands,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Broadband Expansion

The Rural Development ReConnect Broadband Grant, in partnership with USDA, aims to benefit many in rural areas of Johnston County with the construction of more than 500 miles of fiber network, potentially serving nearly 3,000 additional individuals, households, businesses and education facilities within Johnston County.

“With this grant, we will continue our goal of making broadband available to rural areas of the Chickasaw Nation,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Cultural Preservation

This year marks the 20th year since construction began on the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur. Since it was completed in 2010, nearly one million guests have visited. Construction on a Chickasaw Heritage Center, in the historic Homeland, near Tupelo, Mississippi, began this year.

“Those gathered at Seeley Chapel could only dream that one day we would possess the resources to restore our historic places and develop new ones that connect and share our heritage,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Governor Anoatubby spoke directly to every Chickasaw in attendance and watching online, reminding them they are carrying on the tradition of “our parents, grandparent and generations of Chickasaws who gathered to discuss the business of our Nation, past, present and future.

“Each of you are part of the progress and promise of the great Unconquered and Unconquerable Chickasaw Nation,” said Governor Anoatubby. “This Nation is united and it’s thriving because of the perseverance of our people.”

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter