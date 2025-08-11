Monday Morning: (August 11, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff August 11, 2025

Summer is a busy season filled with activity. Whether attending traditional ceremonies, taking part in powwows, or spending time with relatives and friends, our days are full and meaningful.

Benson County Chief Deputy Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Arrests on Tribal Land

According to court documents, Carlson has been charged with three felonies and ten misdemeanors involving abuse of power, illegal arrests, sexual harassment, and tampering with public records. He is currently being held at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Lummi Indian Business Council Banishes Violent Offender from Tribal Lands

The Lummi Indian Business Council has unanimously voted to banish Jesus Abraham Penuelas-Agramon from all Lummi Nation Trust Lands and from within the exterior boundaries of the Lummi Reservation, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

RFK Jr. Outlines Commitment to Native American Food Sovereignty; Shares Insights on Opioid Recovery and Whether or Not He would Ban Hot Cheetos on the Rez

EXCLUSIVE to Native News Online: “American Indians are experiencing a food genocide through ultra-processed foods — what they call ‘white death’: white sugar, white flour and white grease,” he said in an interview with Native News Online. “Many are now food deserts, though Pacific Northwest reservations have been better off due to salmon access.”

Celebrating International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

There are an estimated 476 million Indigenous Peoples across the globe, living in more than 90 countries...In the United States, Native Americans are Indigenous to the land. Just in the United States alone, there are 574 federally recognized tribal nations and hundreds of state recognized tribes.

