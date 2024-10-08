Cherokee Nation Steps to Aid Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
After Hurricane Helene ravaged parts of the southeastern U.S., the Cherokee Nation has stepped up to assist recovery efforts for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in North Carolina. Cherokee Nation Emergency Management, along with students and staff from the Cherokee Nation Immersion School, traveled to the area to provide essential aid.
Cherokee Nation Emergency Management team organized donated supplies and assembled food and care kits for families affected by the storm. They also coordinated the delivery of 38,000 bottles of fresh water from the Cherokee Nation to those in need, providing crucial support to a community grappling with the hurricane's aftermath.
These relief efforts are a direct response to the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Helene, which has left many citizens without access to clean drinking water. The supplies aim to offer vital assistance during this difficult time, highlighting the strong solidarity between the Cherokee Nation and EBCI.
“The Cherokee people have always stood together in times of need. Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who have been affected by Hurricane Helene,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said. “By delivering these essential supplies, we hope to provide not just relief, but also a reminder that they are not alone in this recovery. Together, we are stronger, and we will overcome these challenges.”
Students and staff from the Cherokee Nation Immersion School also participated in local cleanup efforts, helping to clear debris and restore the area. While volunteering, they had the opportunity to engage in the ceremonies of the 112th Cherokee Indian Fair, fostering a powerful sense of unity and resilience within the community during this recovery period.
“We are engaged with EBCI and FEMA daily and will be prepared to deploy more resources as conditions warrant,” Chief Hoskin added.
More Stories Like ThisChickasaw Nation Governor Anoatubby Says State of the Chickasaw Nation is Strong and Getting Stronger
Poarch Creek Indians and Wind Creek Hospitality Partner to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
San Carlos Apache Tribe Appeals Arizona Supreme Court Decision to U.S. Supreme Court
California Bill Builds on Federal Indian Child Welfare Act
Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more.