10th Annual Repatriation Conference to Focus on New NAGPRA Regulations

Details By Native News Online Staff January 13, 2025

The Association on American Indian Affairs will host its 10th Annual Repatriation Conference next month, focusing on new federal regulations and featuring training on cultural heritage protection.

The conference, titled "Igniting Change," will take place February 25-27, 2025, at the Paragon Resort in Marksville, Louisiana. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe will host the gathering, which includes workshops on the new Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) regulations that took effect in January 2024.

"As we prepare to host the 10th Annual Repatriation Conference, we are honored to welcome Native Nation leaders, cultural practitioners, and advocates from across the country," said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. "This milestone gathering underscores the vital work of reclaiming and protecting our Ancestors, sacred items, and cultural heritage."

The conference will provide hands-on training sessions led by NAGPRA experts, covering new requirements such as strict timelines, deference to Native Traditional Knowledge, and enhanced consultation protocols requiring consent. Additional sessions will address international repatriation, illicit trafficking, hazardous treatments, and media relations.

Keynote speakers include Abigail Echo-Hawk, Executive Vice President at the Seattle Indian Health Board, and Chip Colwell, former Senior Curator of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

The event includes a screening of "The Great Salish Heist," which follows traditional archaeologist Steve Joe's efforts to reclaim stolen ceremonial items. Attendees will also participate in a cultural dinner and can visit the Tunica-Biloxi Cultural & Educational Resource Center, which houses the "Tunica Treasure," a repatriated collection of trade and funerary items.

Native Nation officials and representatives can attend free of charge. Regular registration remains open until February 19, 2025. The conference will provide breakfast and lunch daily, with dinner included during the cultural event. Limited vendor and exhibitor spaces are available.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter