1,520 Oneida Funerary Repatriated from Colgate University

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 10, 2022

On Wednesday, Colgate University returned 1,520 stolen Native American funerary objects that were excavated by an amateur archeologist from burial sites within the Oneida Territory in upstate New York between 1924 and 1957.

According to a federal document, Colgate University’s The Longyear Museum of Anthropology purchased the objects in 1959 from amateur collector and graverobber Herbert Bigford, who excavated burial mounds across the state. Included among the artifacts are ceramics, pipes, animal parts, tools and beads.

The return marks the university’s fifth repatriation to Oneida Nation since 1995 when federal law required institutions and museums to catalog and begin returning Native American human remains and associated funerary objects. It took 27 years for the university to return every Oneida ancestor and burial object it held.

Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter called the decades-long practices of museums dealing with ancestral remains and cultural artifacts “indefensible” during the transfer ceremony held at Colgate University on Nov. 9.

“These practices have been allowed to continue under the belief that preserving history is of the ultimate importance, without questioning the means of doing so,” Halbritter said. “They assume that it is possible while divorcing the history from the people to whom it belongs, presuming to tell our stories with stolen artifacts in unfamiliar places.”

Colgate President Brian Casey became emotional during the video-recorded ceremony. He said the collection should never have been acquired.

“For this, on behalf of this university, I humbly apologize,” Casey said. “You think of your own families, you think of their stories, you think of their objects. And to think that they were separated—Again, I apologize.”

Colgate is still in possession of at least two ancestors, according to its self-reported data to the federal database in the early 90s.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter