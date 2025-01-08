White Mountain Apache Tribe Sues Social Media Giants Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

Details By Native News Online Staff January 08, 2025

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has filed a lawsuit against the five largest social media platforms—TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube—accusing them of contributing to a mental health crisis among Tribal youth. The suit, filed in the United States Federal Court for the Northern District of California, aims to hold these companies accountable for their platforms’ damaging influence on young users.

In the suit, the Tribe points to suicide rates among Tribal teens that are 3.5 to 4 times higher than the national average. Tribal youth also disproportionately face challenges such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and eating disorders. Social media platforms, the lawsuit alleges, have exacerbated these issues through addictive and harmful designs.

“Our children are our most precious resource, and we must act to protect our youth and hold these companies accountable for the harm they have inflicted on our children, our families, and our Tribe,” Kasey Velasquez, Chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe said in a statement.

The lawsuit draws on whistleblower reports revealing that social media companies prioritize profits over user safety. Platforms are accused of employing algorithms that foster addiction, boost harmful content, and exploit psychological vulnerabilities, especially among teenagers. Harmful practices cited in the lawsuit include:

Addictive Algorithms : Personalized feeds that encourage compulsive use and prolonged engagement.

: Personalized feeds that encourage compulsive use and prolonged engagement. Gambling-like Features : Systems that create anticipation for "likes" and continuous content streams.

: Systems that create anticipation for "likes" and continuous content streams. Exploitation of Reciprocity: Notifications designed to prompt frequent returns and reinforce constant online engagement.

These features, the Tribe argues, expose youth to harmful content such as cyberbullying, misinformation, explicit material, and content promoting self-harm or eating disorders, further exacerbating mental health challenges.

“Social media companies have created environments where our children face constant pressures that worsen mental health struggles,” said Richard Fields of Fields Han Cunniff, legal counsel for the Tribe. “These companies knew the impacts of their designs and chose profits over well-being.”

The lawsuit pursues claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and includes allegations of public nuisance, fraud, negligence, product liability, and unjust enrichment.

This legal action aligns with the Tribe’s ongoing efforts to combat the youth mental health crisis. The White Mountain Apache Tribe has invested heavily in mental health programs, including emergency services, counseling, and suicide prevention initiatives. Partnering with Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the Tribe pioneered the first tribally mandated suicide surveillance and follow-up system in the U.S. Their “Celebrating Life Prevention Team” combines community-based surveillance with preventive strategies to address youth suicide.

“We stand with the White Mountain Apache Tribe in their efforts to address this youth mental health crisis,” Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt, co-counsel for the Tribe, said in a statement. “Our goal is to bring much-needed reform to an industry that prioritizes profits over mental well-being and create a safer online environment for Tribal children.”

