White Mountain Apache Tribe Sees Slightly Lower Number of COVID Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff January 04, 2022

As COVID cases rise around the country, White Mountain Apache Tribe’s positive numbers are lower today than they were less than two months ago – 353 positive cases on November 12, 2021 compared to 210 positive cases as of January 3, 2022. The tribe continues to be in a “phase 1” lockdown.

“We’re all together here,” White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood told Native News Online in November. “I think COVID-19 has taught us a lot about time… It has given us perspective on time with family, with each other,” she added. “Yes, we’re in a lockdown, but maybe it’s a time to value grandma’s presence. Write the history down. No where else is grandma’s history--it’s in the walls of your own home.”

