White Earth Tribal College Gets $1.5M Investment for Healthcare Workers

Details By Native News Online Staff June 05, 2024

White Earth Tribal and Community College in Mahnomen, Minnesota, is getting $1.5 million to support healthcare workforce development.

The funds come from the Economic Development Administration and will provide mobile medical training units and related equipment to help nursing students prepare for good-paying, in-demand jobs. The investment is expected to create 44 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration works closely with communities to support locally driven disaster recovery and resiliency efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will strengthen the regional healthcare workforce, creating new job opportunities for Tribal communities that will ensure economic benefits are shared equally throughout the region.”

“Tribal Colleges serve students in some of the most isolated and under-served areas of the country. Helping them to prepare students for in-demand careers in the healthcare sector is a great way to boost Tribal economies and strengthen rural areas in general, as well as address the workforce shortages in the healthcare sector,” said Senator Tina Smith. “This grant for White Earth Tribal and Community College will help 50 Native students in Minnesota receive the best training for their new career.”

