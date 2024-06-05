White Earth Tribal College Gets $1.5M Investment for Healthcare Workers

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The funds come from the Economic Development Administration and will provide mobile medical training units and related equipment to help nursing students prepare for good-paying, in-demand jobs. The investment is expected to create 44 jobs, according to grantee estimates.
“The Economic Development Administration works closely with communities to support locally driven disaster recovery and resiliency efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will strengthen the regional healthcare workforce, creating new job opportunities for Tribal communities that will ensure economic benefits are shared equally throughout the region.”
“Tribal Colleges serve students in some of the most isolated and under-served areas of the country. Helping them to prepare students for in-demand careers in the healthcare sector is a great way to boost Tribal economies and strengthen rural areas in general, as well as address the workforce shortages in the healthcare sector,” said Senator Tina Smith. “This grant for White Earth Tribal and Community College will help 50 Native students in Minnesota receive the best training for their new career.”
More Stories Like ThisCalifornia Restores State Indian Health Program Funding
Minnesota Opens New Office of American Indian Heath
Three Rivers Health Center Grand Opening Celebration, Saturday, June 1st in Coos Bay, Oregon
Billboard Project Highlights Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People