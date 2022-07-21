fbpx
WATCH: Speakers at the Native American Nutrition Conference

Those who missed the Native American Nutrition conference, hosted May 23-25 by the University of Minnesota in Prior Lake, Minnesota, can now watch key speakers’ recorded talks online.

The theme for the fifth annual conference was: ‘Decolonizing and Indigenizing our Diets for Health.’

Indigenous academics, elders, policy advisers, knowledge keepers, and more spoke in panels on the theme throughout the three day conference. 

Panelists included Michael Yellow Bird (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara), the dean and the professor of the Faculty of Social Work at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, spoke on intermittent fasting; Beverly Stabber Warne, (Oglala Lakota), professor at South Dakota State University College of Nursing, who talked about the elder perspective on food for healing; and keynote speaker Andrea Carmen (Yaqui), the Executive Director of the International Indian Treaty Council, who lectured on building resiliency of Indigenous food systems in response to COVID-19 and the climate crisis.

Videos of each featured speaker, plus demonstrations, including a presentation and cooking demonstration by Oglala Lakota chef and recent James Beard 2022 award for Best New Restaurant, Sean Sherman, are available here.

 

 

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. 
About The Author
Jenna Kunze
Author: Jenna KunzeEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Staff Writer
Jenna Kunze is a staff reporter covering Indian health, the environment and breaking news for Native News Online. She is also the publication's lead reporter on stories related to Indian boarding schools and repatriation. Her bylines have appeared in The Arctic Sounder, High Country News, Indian Country Today, Tribal Business News, Smithsonian Magazine and Anchorage Daily News. In 2020, she was one of 16 U.S. journalists selected by the Pulitzer Center to report on the effects of climate change in the Alaskan Arctic region. Prior to that, she served as lead reporter at the Chilkat Valley News in Haines, Alaska. Kunze is based in New York.