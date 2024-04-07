fbpx
The National Indian Health Board Launches the Tribal Environmental Impact Network

The National Indian Health Boardlaunched the Tribal Environmental Impact Network (TEIN), a cohort of professionals with experience in issues impacting environmental justice in Indian Country. This network of experts will assist NIHB in providing technical assistance to Tribal communities for funding opportunities as part of NIHB's Tribal Environmental Justice Technical Assistance Center (TEJTAC).

NIHB's TEJTAC was established to support underserved and overburdened communities addressing environmental and clean energy concerns by increasing access to federal funds.

The network is open to professionals who work or have worked on environmental health and environmental justice issues in Indian Country. If this is you, please consider joining! 

The Tribal Environmental Impact Network seeking experts in the following areas:

  • Clean energy
  • Climate change
  • Geology
  • Air quality
  • Solid waste
  • Environmental health
  • Water quality
  • Sanitation
  • Transportation
  • Agriculture
  • Emergency response
  • Hydrology
  • Legal services
  • and more!

 

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. 
