The National Indian Health Board Launches the Tribal Environmental Impact Network

The National Indian Health Boardlaunched the Tribal Environmental Impact Network (TEIN), a cohort of professionals with experience in issues impacting environmental justice in Indian Country. This network of experts will assist NIHB in providing technical assistance to Tribal communities for funding opportunities as part of NIHB's Tribal Environmental Justice Technical Assistance Center (TEJTAC).

NIHB's TEJTAC was established to support underserved and overburdened communities addressing environmental and clean energy concerns by increasing access to federal funds.

The network is open to professionals who work or have worked on environmental health and environmental justice issues in Indian Country. If this is you, please consider joining!

The Tribal Environmental Impact Network seeking experts in the following areas:

Clean energy

Climate change

Geology

Air quality

Solid waste

Environmental health

Water quality

Sanitation

Transportation

Agriculture

Emergency response

Hydrology

Legal services

and more!

