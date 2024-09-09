Scholarships Now Open for Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health Winter Intstitute

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 09, 2024

The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health has officially opened scholarship applications for its Winter Institute.

The Winter Institute provides courses designed to equip students with culturally relevant public health strategies and multidisciplinary approaches to address health challenges in tribal communities. Among the featured courses are:

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

An Interdisciplinary Approach to Understanding the Health of American Indians

This course delves into the health and illness perceptions of Native American communities. It integrates traditional and contemporary Indigenous knowledge with Western research methodology. Students will explore key issues from a Native perspective, focusing on public health disciplines such as epidemiology, mental health, environmental health, policy, and sociology. The course emphasizes culturally sensitive, community-driven health interventions aimed at empowering Indigenous populations.

Mental Health in American Indian Communities

Focusing on mental health services for American Indians and Alaska Natives, this course examines the complexities of mental health care, identifying high-need populations, and assessing the quality and availability of services. Students will also explore strategies to prevent mental illness and promote mental wellness within Native communities.

Scholarships cover travel expenses to and from Baltimore, shared hotel accommodations, course materials, and full credit tuition for one five-day course. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 2.75 to be eligible.

CIH offers AI/AN public health courses every June/July and January as part of the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Summer and Winter Institute Programs. All Institute courses comprise an 18-credit, graduate-level certificate that can be taken for credit or non-credit, making the program accessible to those with or without a college degree.

For those seeking an academic credential, the Public Health Training Certificate in American Indian Health, is available for students applying for credit. Applicants for this certificate must have a Bachelor’s degree and a GPA of 3.0 or higher. All courses must be completed within three years of enrollment.

In addition, the Center offers an Award of Proficiency in American Indian Public Health for non-credit, providing further accessibility to individuals without a formal collegiate degree.

Scholarship applications can be found here.

More Stories Like This