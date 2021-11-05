Sage Memorial Hospital Breaks Ground on New Hospital Campus on the Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff November 05, 2021

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer joined the Navajo Health Foundation – Sage Memorial Hospital board of directors at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday in Ganado, Ariz. to mark to mark the start of construction of a new 90,000 square feet, two-story hospital, medical office building, and on-site staff housing on the 18-acre site located west of the current hospital facility.

Also present at the groundbreaking ceremony were members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

“Throughout this pandemic, our frontline warriors have gone above and beyond to respond to COVID-19 infections, to save lives, and to vaccinate our people. Vice President Lizer and I are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our warriors on the frontlines at Sage Memorial Hospital and other health care facilities at vaccination events throughout the Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

The new hospital development will create significant economic impacts for the Ganado area, creating new employment opportunities throughout construction. Once completed, the hospital will also create approximately 100 new jobs for Navajo people. The new facility will be approximately 40-percent larger than the current hospital and provide at least 40 hospital beds and expanded services.

“This week, we also approved $2.6 million for new fire trucks and ambulances for the Ganado Fire District to provide more emergency response services for numerous communities. We are building our Nation and helping to push back on COVID-19 and other health care issues and modern-day monsters that impact our people. Congratulations to Sage Memorial Hospital, Ganado Chapter and surrounding communities,” Nez.

Officials also noted that 97-percent of Sage Memorial Hospital staff and employees have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“This is a great accomplishment for Sage Memorial Hospital and the surrounding communities. This is all for you and the patients we serve,” said Sage Memorial Hospital Interim CEO Alden Joe.

Sage Memorial Hospital Board of Directors Chair Delores Noble, Navajo Area IHS Director Roselyn Tso also spoke during the event and thanked all of the leaders, community members, and Sage Memorial Hospital employees for the commitment and dedication to providing health care services to the Navajo people. Matthew Noble with Bethel Navajo Baptist Church and Ganado community member Fernando Jones provided the opening prayer and benediction.

Sage Memorial Hospital serves the communities of Ganado, Steamboat, Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Greasewood Springs, Cornfields, Kinlichee, and Nazlini on the Navajo Nation.

