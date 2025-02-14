Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Confirmed as Secretary of HHS; Indian Organization Hopeful He Will Fulfill Promise to Tribal Nations

Details By Native News Online Staff February 14, 2025

The U.S. Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, with a 52-48 vote.

As HHS Secretary, Kennedy will oversee federal health agencies, including the Indian Health Service (IHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

During his confirmation hearings, Kennedy emphasized his commitment to supporting American Indian and Alaska Native communities, stating his intent to uphold the Department's legal, social, and moral obligations to provide health services to these populations. He also outlined plans to address staffing challenges at the Indian Health Service, enhance access to health services for American Indian and Alaska Native women, and ensure that Medicare and Medicaid programs are responsive to the needs of these communities.

Secretary Kennedy has promised to bring a Native American position into his central office to uplift the concerns of Tribal Nations and will work to increase Native representation within other policy and program areas, which historically underserve American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations.

Kennedy's confirmation has been met with concern from public health experts due to his history of vaccine skepticism and promotion of medical misinformation. Critics fear that his leadership could undermine public health initiatives and erode trust in scientific institution

Despite the controversy, Kennedy has pledged to base vaccine recommendations on evidence-based research and to focus on reducing corporate influence in health and environmental regulations. In his inaugural speech, he emphasized the need for transparency and integrity within public health agencies.

"NCUIH looks forward to working with Secretary Kennedy to improve the health and health care of urban American Indians and Alaska Native people, the National Council of Urban Indian Health said in a statement after the confirmation.

