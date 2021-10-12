“Rise Above COVID” Reaching to Native American Communities

Details By Darren Thompson October 12, 2021

The National Institute of Health (NIH) is sponsoring a national health effort to combat COVID-19 and they’re reaching out to Native American communities and people.

The effort is called “Rise Above COVID” and is a clinical trial searching for new medicines to heal those who have been diagnosed with COVID-10 within the past 10 days. Those who are interested are encouraged to enroll in ACTIV-2, what NIH is calling its clinical trial. The trial collaborated with Native American health experts as well as utilized its own Tribal Health Research Office.

“There is an understandable mistrust in Native communities when it comes to participating in research,” said Rose James, PhD (Lummi/Duwamish), an expert in bioethics research and Director of Research and Evaluation for the Urban Indian Health Institute in a statement to the press. “At the same time, I believe it is important for Native people to have the opportunity to volunteer in research, as long as it has gone through the proper steps to ensure it is safe for our communities, which this trial has.” James is also a member of "Rise Above COVID"'s Community Advisory Board.

According to the NIH, Native Americans comprise less than two percent of the total U.S. population, and fewer than one percent of ACTIV-2 trial participants have been Native American (to-date), and the study’s goal is to be as representative as possible.

Those interested in participating have more than 150 study sites to choose from, including some in areas where the Indian Health Service reports rising cases of COVID-19: Bozeman & Butte, MT, California (more than 30 sites), Nashville, TN, Phoenix, AZ, Portland, OR (four sites), Rochester, MN, Santa Fe, NM, Sioux Falls & Rapid City, SD, Tucson, AZ, and Tulsa, OK.

People can find more information about the study at RiseAboveCOVID.org and information about clinical trials overall, created by the Urban Indian Health Institute.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter