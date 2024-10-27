October is National Dental Hygiene Month

Details By Jessica A. Rickert October 27, 2024

Beauty. Confidence. Conversations. Enjoyable Meals. Excellent dental health makes every aspect of our lives better. The dental hygienist helps us achieve superior dental health.

Registered Dental Hygienists (RDHs) teach us the “Daily 4.” This daily oral health regimen includes:

Brushing teeth twice for two minutes and flossing

Vigorous rinsing with water after eating

Chewing xylitol sugar-free gum after eating, when possible

Using with an anticavity rinse before bed

A Registered Dental Hygienist is a highly skilled professional who is integral to excellent oral health. Hygienists treat patients from age 6 months to over one hundred years old. The duties of an RDH include x-rays & diagnostic tests; preventative procedures include teeth cleaning, polishing, fluoride application and sealants; cleaning dental devices; mouth impressions; teeth whitening; treating gum disease; nutritional counseling, and patient education. Often, the hygienist performs dental assisting duties for the dentist.

The education of an RDH requires 3-4 years of college. All states require RDH licensure.

The demand for RDHs is high and will continue to grow. There are about 59,611 RDHs in the USA; approximately three hundred are American Indian and Alaska Native.

An RDH can practice in clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, private dental offices, school-based programs, mobile vans, military, nursing home centers, teaching, and administrative positions. To be a successful RDH, continuing education and continuous improvement are required.

With tooth decay currently affecting 60-90% of schoolchildren, hygienists encourage parents to be outstanding oral care role models for their kids.

October 14 is World Cavity Free day. A healthy mouth is an especially important contributor to overall health. If we follow the RDH’s advice, our bodies have a better chance to be strong, resilient, and healthy. We can achieve excellent dental health. Why not take control of your healthy mouth?

Do not wait until you have an oral problem to make an appointment. Your dental team is here to help you stay healthy, so call and thank your RDH. Stay strong and keep smiling!

Dr. Jessica A. Rickert is a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, in 1975, she became for the first female Native American dentist.

