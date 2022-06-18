Navajo Nation Surpasses 1,800 COVID-related Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff June 18, 2022

The Navajo Nation on Friday announced two more deaths related to COVID-19, which brings to total number of deaths to 1,802 since tracking began on March 17, 2020. Also, announced were 124 4 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 55,844.

The Navajo Nation is located on the largest geographical reservation in the United States.

The Navajo Nation remains in “yellow status,” in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order No. 2022-004 available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and caretakers out there who are sacrificing to raise and love their children. As we celebrate this special day this weekend, please do so responsibly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your homes and within your family. We are in this together and we all have to do our part to protect ourselves and others. Please take precautions and enjoy this special time with your loved ones,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.

“This Father’s Day, we pray for all of the caregivers who provide for their children – for their health, family, and more blessings in their lives. May you enjoy this time with your kids, spouse, and all of your relatives. Please be safe and continue to offer prayers for our Nation and our frontline workers as they work through the holiday,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

More Stories Like This

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the National Indian Health Board. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.