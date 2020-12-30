Health

Navajo Nation Providing Alternative Care Sites to Curb Spread of Covid-19

Details By Native News Online Staff December 30, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Department of Health continues to work with PAE and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LLC to provide Isolation Sites (ISO) and the Alternative Care Site (ASC) on the Navajo Nation, which includes hotels, that allow individuals who test positive for COVID-19 to prevent spreading the virus among household members and others. Individuals who are awaiting test results can also quarantine at the ISO hotel facilities.

Locations of Sites:

Chinle, Ariz. – ACS and ISO in community center; quarantine and court-ordered container pods

Farmington, N.M. – ISO & Quarantine Hotel

Tuba City, Ariz. – ISO & Quarantine Hotel

Each ISO hotel site provides clinical observation and monitoring, meals, television, and daily checkups. Individuals in need of acute care and who do not require intensive medical care will be cared for at the Chinle ASC by doctors and nurses and have access to Netflix and outdoor space to communicate with family members.

Expectations at each site include:

7-10 days for isolation and to quarantine 1-2 days while awaiting test results

May need to be transferred to a hospital if symptoms escalate

Be respectful of other guests and staff members

No visitors will be allowed at ISOs. Security on-site 24/7

If you choose to leave, you acknowledge that you may be contagious and can infect other people.

The process for isolation at one of the ISO hotels requires a referral from a clinician, a public health nurse, a community health representative, or a social worker who can call the COVID-19 Coordination Center at 1-844-935-3932.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 225 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 783 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 11,714 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 201,899 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 22,776, including 26 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,263

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,341

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,389

Gallup Service Unit: 3,702

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,178

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,951

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,506

Winslow Service Unit: 1,419

* 27 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit. COVID-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 5,267 new cases, Utah reported 2,614, and New Mexico reported 1,316 new cases. Health care officials believe the high number of new cases reported for the Navajo Nation on Wednesday, is due to the delay in reporting cases due to the recent Christmas holiday.

“Keep your guard up and keep fighting this COVID-19 pandemic. The only way the coronavirus spreads is when we move and travel, so let’s stay focused on bringing the numbers of new cases down, which will also lead to less deaths. I am hopeful that we are beyond the peak of this second surge, but we have to be diligent during this holiday timeframe. Yes, there’s a stronger tendency to want to gather with family members and friends during the holidays, but we cannot do that due to COVID-19 risks. We have to be disciplined and be strong for one another. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide additional information and updates regarding COVID-19. The updates will later be broadcasted on local radio stations.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff