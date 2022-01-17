Navajo Nation COVID Update: 129 New Cases and No Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 17, 2022

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,600.

Also on Monday, the state of Arizona reported 12,066 new cases.

“It’s been 22 months since the first case of COVID-19 was identified on the Navajo Nation. Since then, we’ve learned a lot about the virus and variants and our health experts have given us the guidance and protocols that we need to follow to reduce the spread and save lives,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a statement. “The Navajo Department of Health has implemented many public health emergency orders, but the trend in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths ultimately comes down to the individual choices we make each day. So, please make the right choices for yourself, your family, friends, and everyone in your community. Get vaccinated, get a booster shot, wear two masks in public, limit travel, avoid in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and stay home as much as possible,"

“We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones from all dangers including COVID-19,” said Vice President Myron Lizer in a statement. “Thanks to our health care workers, we know what we have to do to keep ourselves safe and healthy. Please be safe, continue to pray for our people, and continue to support one another,”

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President will host an online town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 18th at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide important COVID-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

