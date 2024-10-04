Native American Health Center’s Award-Winning Indigenous Red Market Returns for its Final 2024 Event in Oakland

Details By Native News Online Staff October 04, 2024

The Native American Health Center (NAHC) is excited to announce the final Indigenous Red Market of 2024, taking place on Sunday, October 6th, from 11 AM to 4 PM at 1443 Derby Ave., in Oakland’s vibrant Fruitvale neighborhood. This free community event will feature a rich mix of cultural performances, community resources, and over 35 Indigenous marketplace vendors offering handmade goods.

The Indigenous Red Market is more than just a market—it's a celebration of Indigenous culture and economic development. This event provides a unique opportunity to support local Indigenous entrepreneurs while enjoying a day filled with cultural entertainment and community connection.

The day’s performances will include a headline set by the hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and a powerful show by the all-women metal band Suspended. Attendees will also experience traditional Powwow and Aztec dance performances, immersing them in the rich cultural heritage of the Bay Area Indigenous community.

Local Native American organizations will be present to share valuable resources and information with attendees, furthering community connection and support.

Earlier this year, in March 2024, the Indigenous Red Market was honored with the East Bay EDA’s Innovation Award in Arts and Culture, recognizing its role in uplifting Indigenous culture and economic growth in Oakland.

This is a free event, open to all.

