National Council of Urban Indian Health Announces New Partnership with Alzheimer’s Association

Details By Native News Online Staff December 10, 2024

The National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) and the Alzheimer’s Association have announced a new partnership aimed at promoting brain health and expanding support for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) individuals living in urban areas affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. This collaboration will focus on engaging urban AI/AN communities to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, while also providing resources on care, support, and advance care planning for those impacted.

“Our partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association aims to provide vital support to American Indian and Alaska Native communities facing the challenges of dementia,” said NCUIH CEO Francys Crevier, JD (Algonquin). “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to culturally tailored resources and services that honor Indigenous peoples’ unique traditions, experiences, and resilience. Together, we are working to ensure that no elder or family feels alone in navigating this journey.”

AI/AN populations are at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s and other dementias than their white counterparts, yet they often face barriers to accessing healthcare services and receiving timely diagnoses. With 27% of AI/AN individuals living in poverty—double the national average of 14%—the need for support is particularly urgent.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the National Council of Urban Indian Health to extend our outreach to American Indians and Alaska Natives living in urban settings,” said Dr. Carl V. Hill, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Alzheimer’s Association. “This partnership will enable us to provide essential disease-related information, care, and support resources while encouraging increased participation in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.”

As part of the partnership, the Alzheimer’s Association will offer educational programs and webinars tailored to urban AI/AN communities. It will also connect individuals and families to a range of support services, including its free 24/7 Helpline, local resource referrals, and care consultation. Additionally, the Alzheimer’s Association will sponsor and participate in NCUIH’s 2025 annual conference in Washington, D.C., scheduled for April 22-24, 2025.

