Saturday, March 2nd is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, which aims to normalize conversations and dismantle stigma involving teen mental health issues.
The American Psychological Association says Gen Z has the worst mental health of any generation. The good news is teens maintain they are dedicated to reverse the dismal condition. They want to achieve a healthier lifestyle for overall happiness, including a stronger self-care routine. Also, 94 percent consider mental health very important to their well-being. Ultimately, raising awareness about mental health and the importance of self-care can help improve an entire generation's mental wellness.
The Bureau of Indian Education Behavioral Health and Wellness Program offers services for all students at entities funded by BIE.
Call 1-844-275-2497 and select Option 1 to connect with a trained professional on the new BHWP 24/7 Call Line.
