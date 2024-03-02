fbpx
March 2nd is World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Saturday, March 2nd is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, which aims to normalize conversations and dismantle stigma involving teen mental health issues.

The American Psychological Association says Gen Z has the worst mental health of any generation. The good news is teens maintain they are dedicated to reverse the dismal condition. They want to achieve a healthier lifestyle for overall happiness, including a stronger self-care routine. Also, 94 percent consider mental health very important to their well-being. Ultimately, raising awareness about mental health and the importance of self-care can help improve an entire generation's mental wellness.

The Bureau of Indian Education Behavioral Health and Wellness Program offers services for all students at entities funded by BIE. 

Call 1-844-275-2497 and select Option 1 to connect with a trained professional on the new BHWP 24/7 Call Line.

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. 
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

 
 