March 2nd is World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Details By Native News Online Staff March 02, 2024

Saturday, March 2nd is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, which aims to normalize conversations and dismantle stigma involving teen mental health issues.

The American Psychological Association says Gen Z has the worst mental health of any generation. The good news is teens maintain they are dedicated to reverse the dismal condition. They want to achieve a healthier lifestyle for overall happiness, including a stronger self-care routine. Also, 94 percent consider mental health very important to their well-being. Ultimately, raising awareness about mental health and the importance of self-care can help improve an entire generation's mental wellness.

The Bureau of Indian Education Behavioral Health and Wellness Program offers services for all students at entities funded by BIE.

Call 1-844-275-2497 and select Option 1 to connect with a trained professional on the new BHWP 24/7 Call Line.

