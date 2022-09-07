Indian Health Service Expands Services in Mid-Atlantic

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Today, Indian Health Service is expanding health services for the seven tribes in the Mid-Atlantic service area. '
Three new mobile units will provide primary, behavioral health and dental care to about 3,000 Indigenous people.
The Mid-Atlantic Service Unit opened in 2020 soon after seven local tribes received federal recognition, including: the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe Eastern Division, the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, the Rappahannock Tribe Inc., the Monacan Indian Nation and the Nansemond Indian Tribe.
“These new mobile health units will improve access to care for American Indian and Alaska Native communities in the region served by the Mid-Atlantic Service Unit,” IHS Nashville Area Director Beverly Cotton said in a statement. “The service unit provides an important link between the community and primary, dental and behavioral health care by increasing health care accessibility, especially for rural areas.”
The mobile units will serve the Pamunkey Reservation, Nansemond Indian Nation and Rappahannock Indian tribal grounds. Upper Mattaponi will receive dental and substance abuse services. The mobile units will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For a schedule of services, call 804-622-0011
