fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

IHS Scholarship Program Applications are Due by Feb. 28

Details

Indian Health Service (IHS) announces that this is the final week to apply for the IHS Scholarship Program to receive scholarship support for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The IHS strives to develop our next generation of leaders, as well as help make the pursuit of a meaningful career in Indian health attainable for American Indian and Alaska Native students.Eligible students are encouraged to apply by February 28. CLICK HERE to learn more.



More Stories Like This

GOP Budget Could Gut Medicaid, Further Straining Indian Health
Healthy Teeth and Success in School
Morongo Breaks Ground on $55 Million Healthcare Facility
Masto, Mullin Introduce Bill Aimed at Hiring and Retention at the Indian Health Service

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].