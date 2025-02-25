IHS Scholarship Program Applications are Due by Feb. 28

Details By Native News Online Staff February 25, 2025

Indian Health Service (IHS) announces that this is the final week to apply for the IHS Scholarship Program to receive scholarship support for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The IHS strives to develop our next generation of leaders, as well as help make the pursuit of a meaningful career in Indian health attainable for American Indian and Alaska Native students.Eligible students are encouraged to apply by February 28. CLICK HERE to learn more.







